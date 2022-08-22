ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
KSNB Local4

Shots fired early Thursday morning in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested after police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning. HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were called out to the 1800 block of West 2nd around 2:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on scene, they were able to quickly determine that a firearm was discharged multiple times toward a home causing damage.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested

AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
SAINT PAUL, NE
KSNB Local4

Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management

Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
GOTHENBURG, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Resource Allocation#Staff Sergeant#College#School Of Staff#Kearney Police Department#Northwestern University#Applied Statistics#Kpd
KSNB Local4

Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
North Platte Post

Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program

KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
Kearney Hub

Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
HOLDREGE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KSNB Local4

Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board

KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora News Register

Nebraska State Fair is back in GI

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is right around the corner once again and is set to feature a wide range of activities, sights and competition participation from Hamilton County residents. Located a short jaunt away in Grand Island, the 11-day summertime staple is set to begin Friday, Aug. 26 and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality. Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving. The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island car-chase leads to arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was arrested after driving without a license and a vehicle pursuit. Officers said they saw a green Sedan traveling westbound on E 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates. The officers were able to identify Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano as the driver of the vehicle.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy