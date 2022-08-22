Read full article on original website
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KETV.com
'Survival mode': Nebraska farmer talks dire drought situation
ELM CREEK, Neb. — “Survival mode” – that's how one central Nebraska farmer and congressional candidate describes the drought situation. David Else, a Democrat, is running for Nebraska's third congressional district. He's trying to salvage his crops as his field dries up. "This soil has no...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
After medical pot drive fails, Neb. group might push for recreational use
LINCOLN — The next petition drive to legalize medical marijuana may include permitting recreational use, an official with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Monday. Crista Eggers, who coordinated the medical marijuana initiative that fell short Monday of qualifying for the November ballot, said there definitely will be discussions about seeking legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis.
cdcgamingreports.com
Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups
Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 15 impaired drivers during the first weekend of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The national campaign marks the end of the summer driving season. Troopers and...
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), troopers were able to find 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl during a stop on I-80.
News Channel Nebraska
Eastern Nebraska waking up to storms
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Parts of Nebraska received reprieve from historically dry conditions with thunderstorms overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Having started in central Nebraska, thunderstorm conditions moved eastward, eventually dumping rain on the eastern third before moving onto Iowa. Some areas in east central Nebraska had received over an inch of rain by sunrise. The effect of storms reached from nearly the South Dakota border down to as far as parts of Richardson County, with the northern half of the state receiving the higher rainfall totals.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Fair security & safety
10/11 NOW interviewed some of DHHS and the YRTC system’s top administrators to see how it’s going since the crisis in Geneva. After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. Huskers ready for season opener in Dublin. Updated: 3 hours ago.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
Nebraska medical marijuana effort falls short on signatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not appear on the November general election ballot after the efforts failed to collect enough signatures, the state's top elections official said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release that the Medical...
klkntv.com
Special session proposed after Nebraska’s medical marijuana petitions fall short
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The fight to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska could be heading toward a special session. State Sen. Jen Day made several posts on social media, and also emailed the Channel 8 newsroom, about what’s coming next in this highly divisive battle. She says the...
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
