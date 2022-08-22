NORFOLK, Neb. -- Parts of Nebraska received reprieve from historically dry conditions with thunderstorms overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Having started in central Nebraska, thunderstorm conditions moved eastward, eventually dumping rain on the eastern third before moving onto Iowa. Some areas in east central Nebraska had received over an inch of rain by sunrise. The effect of storms reached from nearly the South Dakota border down to as far as parts of Richardson County, with the northern half of the state receiving the higher rainfall totals.

