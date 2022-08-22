ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WIBW

Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives. Frink was booked into...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
EUDORA, KS
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after found too impaired to drive, meth in possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he was too impaired to drive and found meth in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyler E. Schrock, 35, of Topeka is behind bars and faces possible DUI and possession of methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Fugitive Apprehended

On Wednesday, 08/24/2022, early in the morning, Clinton Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Clinton Convenience Store at 115 North Second Street. The vehicle had been left running and unattended. Surveillance footage captured the theft and provided a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle. An Officer who recognized the suspect vehicle found it at a residence in the 600 Block of East Grandriver Street. The suspect, later identified as James Lamont Gant, age 24, of Shawnee, Kansas, initially refused to exit the residence when other occupants complied with investigating officer’s request. Gant was also reputedly in possession of a handgun. Gant finally exited the house after officers appeared to have left the scene and took up points of surveillance. After a short foot pursuit, Gant was detained. Gant was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Robbery in the Second Degree issued thru a jurisdiction in Kansas as well as investigation of Vehicle Theft and Resisting Arrest. The stolen vehicle was recovered, as well as a handgun reported as stolen from Kansas City, MO. Evidence was also recovered possibly related to a series of stealing from vehicles that occurred in the late evening/ early morning hours.
CLINTON, MO
WIBW

One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
CARBONDALE, KS

