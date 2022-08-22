Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives. Frink was booked into...
19-year-old identified as victim of deadly Grandview fire
Authorities on Friday identified the victim of a deadly fire at a Grandview townhome, which happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of 127th Street.
Police: Man allegedly uses signature of dead relative to obtain property
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with forgery for allegedly using the name of a deceased relative to fraudulently obtain property.
Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his girlfriend
A man who admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.
Independence man sentenced in shooting death of girlfriend
A judge sentenced Deon Sanders, of Independence, to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Camry Alonzo.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help identifying suspects in robbery in early August
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in identifying two people in an aggravated robbery in early August. Investigators said the robbery happened at the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave. at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 1. Police said the gas station...
WIBW
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
Suspect in KCMO homicide, Amber Alert incident released from custody
A man who sparked an Amber Alert last Sunday and is a suspect in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide was released from custody.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after found too impaired to drive, meth in possession
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he was too impaired to drive and found meth in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyler E. Schrock, 35, of Topeka is behind bars and faces possible DUI and possession of methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
mykdkd.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Fugitive Apprehended
On Wednesday, 08/24/2022, early in the morning, Clinton Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Clinton Convenience Store at 115 North Second Street. The vehicle had been left running and unattended. Surveillance footage captured the theft and provided a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle. An Officer who recognized the suspect vehicle found it at a residence in the 600 Block of East Grandriver Street. The suspect, later identified as James Lamont Gant, age 24, of Shawnee, Kansas, initially refused to exit the residence when other occupants complied with investigating officer’s request. Gant was also reputedly in possession of a handgun. Gant finally exited the house after officers appeared to have left the scene and took up points of surveillance. After a short foot pursuit, Gant was detained. Gant was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Robbery in the Second Degree issued thru a jurisdiction in Kansas as well as investigation of Vehicle Theft and Resisting Arrest. The stolen vehicle was recovered, as well as a handgun reported as stolen from Kansas City, MO. Evidence was also recovered possibly related to a series of stealing from vehicles that occurred in the late evening/ early morning hours.
KCK police attempting to ID suspects in robbery at Argentine gas station
KCKPD is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station in the Argentine neighborhood.
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
Clay County jury finds man guilty of murder during a botched marijuana deal
A jury found a man guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man during a marijuana deal in the victim's car.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
