Breckenridge, CO

Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas

By Jeff Gurney
 4 days ago

Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas

Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.

Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.

Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:

November 11th:

Vail

Breckenridge

November 23th:

Beaver Creek Resort

Crested Butte

Skiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.

RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend

