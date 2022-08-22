Read full article on original website
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
Gov. Little joins Kasper and Chris of NewsTalk KBOI to discuss Sept. 1 special session
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Little joined Kasper and Chris on NewsTalk KBOI Thursday morning to discuss the special session on Sept. 1 Little announced earlier this week. The bill that Idaho legislatures will address on Sept. 1 proposes using $500 million to help Idahoans with inflation. The $500 million comes from the over $1 billion budget surplus Idaho reported this year.
Oregon: Surge in out-of-state abortion patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick...
Report: Benefits of dams on Snake River must be replaced before breaching
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. That...
Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country
According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
Monkeypox outbreak spreading, second infant infected
SEATTLE (AP) — An infant in Washington’s most populous county has become infected with the monkeypox virus as the outbreak grows throughout the state. Public health leaders held a media briefing Thursday to call attention to the seriousness of the disease, The Seattle Times reported.
Water deliveries halted to farmers in Oregon, California
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Irrigation District in southern Oregon has reversed course and now says it has complied with a U.S. government order to stop delivering water to farmers in the drought-stricken area. The district's directors initially defied the federal government’s order to shut off water...
Archuleta withdraws Senate candidacy
FORT HALL — Dave Archuleta has announced his withdrawal from the race for the Idaho Senate as the Democratic candidate for District 30 in the November general election. Archuleta announced his withdrawal from the race on Monday.
Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
The record hot summer was just made hotter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Wednesday's scorching temperature of 101 degrees reinforced the fact that this is the hottest summer on record -- by far. We’ve had 22 days with triple digit temperatures this summer. That breaks the old record of 20 days set back in 2003. The average high is supposed to be 88 degrees. That’s 13 degrees above the average and only 3 degrees away from the record high for the day of 104 degrees. It’s time to cool things down.
Warm few days ahead before weekend cool down
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — It's going to be another hot day in the Treasure Valley. Temperatures continue to hover 5-10 degrees above normal with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 90's today and tomorrow. An upper low has the potential to bring isolated thunderstorms to the...
