College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
247Sports
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
Vols commits make 247Sports' list of 'freakiest' recruits in 2023 class
College football fans might be familiar with longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” spotlighting some of the sport's most impressive athletes. Last year, 247Sports put its own spin on Feldman's feature by assembling a list of the freakiest recruits in the 2022 class. This...
NFL・
Hunter Wohler Preparing to Start for Wisconsin in 2022
After getting his feet wet in 2021 as a true freshman, safety Hunter Wohler, a former four-star recruit, will start on Wisconsin's defense this fall.
247Sports
USC's limbo week means Lincoln Riley's honeymoon phase is all but over
There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'better set up for success' in Austin than Ohio State, Steve Sarkisian says
When Steve Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback at Texas last week, he did so with confidence after seeing the five-star transfer from Ohio State command the huddle and earn the respect from his teammates during fall camp. Ewers appears more comfortable with the Longhorns and may not have been the right fit for the Buckeyes for reasons beyond his control, Sarkisian says.
Jake Dickert says these two WSU freshman won't redshirt
PULLMAN -- Washington State head man Jake Dickert did not hesitate on Thursday when asked by CF.C if there were any freshmen who were not going to redshirt this year. Immediately, Dickert pointed to a pair of players on offense. "Jaylen Jenkins and Leyton Smithson," Dickert said of the running...
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days
Garrett Nelson has without fail had that let's-do-that-ride-one-more-time quality as long as we've known him. From teenager Husker recruit motivated by anyone who saw him as a Nebraska scholarship overreach to mullet-wearing commit angling across the field on his lonesome to introduce himself to Ndamukong Suh. The latter may not...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch
Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
247Sports
Korey Foreman takes important step forward for Trojans +PHOTOS
Korey Foreman trotted out of the McKay Center tunnel past the All-American Walk and took a notable step toward maybe one day seeing his name on the wall among the USC’s greats. The former top recruit in the nation came out the tunnel in full pads for a second...
247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB Commit CJ Carr
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight, as Saline (Mich.) high school five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr gets his junior season underway. The Hornets and Carr will host Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, who is 1-0 on the season after a 24-16 win last weekend.
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
247Sports
Kentucky football: CBS Sports national CFB writer reveals bold Mark Stoops prediction
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is set to enter his 10th season with the Wildcats after taking over in 2013. Entering 2022, Stoops owns a 59-53 record including a 4-2 record in bowl games. Last year, Kentucky finished 10-3 on the season and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Expectations...
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
Amani Hansberry set to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube Channel
Four-star senior Amani Hansberry is set to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-8 forward at Baltimore (MD) Mt. St. Joseph will reveal where he'll be playing basketball next year on the 247Sports YouTube Channel this Sunday, August 28th, at 3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT. Currently ranked No. 52 nationally in...
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists
Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
247Sports
