NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon. "I don’t think it’s going...
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Sam Darnold on losing Panthers' QB competition: 'It sucks'
It’s easy to get caught up in the frivolity of the NFL, especially when we clown the Carolina Panthers about what they’ve done with the quarterback position over the past few years. But there’s a very human side to this game, and Sam Darnold put it out there on Monday.
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Time To Trade? Cowboys Young WRs Disappoint in Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will be counting on their young receivers this season following injuries at the position. So far this preseason, they haven't given fans much to look forward to.
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
