Charlotte, NC

AOL Corp

Terrell Owens, 48 years young, runs sub-4.50 second 40-yard dash in video

It has been more than a decade since Terrell Owens appeared in an NFL game, but the Hall of Famer is still taking the field where he can. Currently, that's with the upstart Fan Controlled Football league, and he's using the opportunity to show his speed isn't diminishing. The former...
NFL
City
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer dies at 87

NFL legend Len Dawson has died. Dawson's family issued a statement KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, sharing the news that the former Chiefs quarterback has died. He was 87. "With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylene Matthews talks new Tennessee offer, relationship with Rutgers, Georgia and Texas AM

Over the weekend, Jaelyne Matthews pulled in an offer from Tennessee. It is now the third SEC offer for Matthews, whose recruitment continues an impressive trajectory. A 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is a class of 2025 prospect who is already turning into one of the top recruits in New Jersey. He holds numerous Power Five offers highlighted by programs such as Boston College, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M. His first offer came in October from Rutgers. Check out what Jaelyne Matthews had to say about his recent offer from Tennessee as well...
KNOXVILLE, TN

