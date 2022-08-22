Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Terrell Owens, 48 years young, runs sub-4.50 second 40-yard dash in video
It has been more than a decade since Terrell Owens appeared in an NFL game, but the Hall of Famer is still taking the field where he can. Currently, that's with the upstart Fan Controlled Football league, and he's using the opportunity to show his speed isn't diminishing. The former...
Why Jimbo Fisher Is Waiting To Name Texas A&M's Next QB
After a monutmental 12 months, Jimbo Fisher has to get the quarterback position right in 2022.
One (more) and done: NC’s longest tenured football coach sets record on opening night
Friday’s Ravenscroft and Granville Central game made North Carolina history as soon as the opening kickoff was sent skyward. At that moment, Ravens head coach Ned Gonet began his 42nd regular season as head coach at the Raleigh school. Gonet is the state’s longest-tenured football head coach at one...
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics
Legendary Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer dies at 87
NFL legend Len Dawson has died. Dawson’s family issued a statement KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, sharing the news that the former Chiefs quarterback has died. He was 87. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you...
Jaylene Matthews talks new Tennessee offer, relationship with Rutgers, Georgia and Texas AM
Over the weekend, Jaelyne Matthews pulled in an offer from Tennessee. It is now the third SEC offer for Matthews, whose recruitment continues an impressive trajectory. A 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is a class of 2025 prospect who is already turning into one of the top recruits in New Jersey. He holds numerous Power Five offers highlighted by programs such as Boston College, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M. His first offer came in October from Rutgers. Check out what Jaelyne Matthews had to say about his recent offer from Tennessee as well...
