Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mukwonago police: Teens missing, may be in Illinois
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - The Mukwonago Police Department is asking for help in the search for two missing 14-year-olds. Police spoke to the parents of Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler on Tuesday, Aug. 23. At the time, it was believed the two were hiding in the Vernon Marsh. Officers searched the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa
Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident
HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposed, residents voice concern
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The owner of a Brookfield bicycle shop is looking to turn the property into a new store with dozens of apartments and townhomes, giving the long-time business a leg up on the changing times. But that idea is falling flat with a couple who is looking to put the brakes on the project.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack; some charges dropped
Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, had six charges against him dropped Thursday ahead of his October trial. He now faces 77 total counts, down from 83.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. What was supposed to be a family visit ended with a mother shot and killed, her husband and sister hurt, and a son now asking: why?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls woman turns 105
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - There was a very special celebration in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Sarafina Peterson. She turned 105 years old. Her family and friends joined her for a party at the Arboretum Senior Community. She said this was just part of the big celebration. "I have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl trapped under hay bale in Eden, flown to hospital: sheriff
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A girl in Fond du Lac County was seriously injured Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a "large" hay bale fell on her, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the 911 call came in just before 3 p.m. Deputies and other agencies responded to the town of Eden home, including ThedaStar, which flew the 9-year-old to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chantia Lewis sentenced; 30 days in jail, 3 years probation
MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation on Thursday, Aug. 25. "It is absolutely heartbreaking to know that I have disappointed my residents that I served and loved so dearly, my colleagues, my children, my family," Lewis said in a Milwaukee County courtroom. "I am truly, truly saddened and deeply remorseful that it has gotten to this point that I am even sitting here, instead of serving the people, which is something that I love to do."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS' North Division Principal Keith Carrington passes away
MILWAUKEE - Keith Carrington, 48, principal at North Division High School, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 22. Carrington died unexpectedly following surgery. Family, students and staff are mourning after the sudden loss of the father and husband. His wife says he had not been feeling well for a little over a week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near 60th and Port; police investigate
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 60th and Port Avenue on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Aug. 25. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident is currently still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
Comments / 0