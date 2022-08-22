Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa
Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
Menomonee Falls woman turns 105
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - There was a very special celebration in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Sarafina Peterson. She turned 105 years old. Her family and friends joined her for a party at the Arboretum Senior Community. She said this was just part of the big celebration. "I have...
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
Thiensville Village Market: Locally grown produce, baked goods, crafts
Every Tuesday, now through Mid-October, the Thiensville Village Market is packed with some of the best locally grown produce, baked goods and hand-made crafts. Christina Van Zelst is checking out a handful of items that will be up for grabs later this morning when the market officially opens.
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
Mukwonago police: Teens missing, may be in Illinois
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - The Mukwonago Police Department is asking for help in the search for two missing 14-year-olds. Police spoke to the parents of Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler on Tuesday, Aug. 23. At the time, it was believed the two were hiding in the Vernon Marsh. Officers searched the...
Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee...
West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
Luxe Golf Bays: New golf experience in Franklin
Get ready to swing, eat and drink at the area’s newest golf experience at Luxe Golf Bays in Franklin. Christina Van Zelst is checking out the three-story high-tech driving range, with beer garden and two restaurants located in Ballpark Commons.
Emergency landing at Mitchell International
MILWAUKEE - A small plane made an emergency landing at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 25. The plane landed safely and was taxied to flight support to be check out, but it's not clear what prompted the landing. The landing did not impact any flight operations at the...
2 Milwaukee men shot near 19th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Monday night, Aug. 22 near 19th Place and Hampton. The men, ages 54 and 32, showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. What was supposed to be a family visit ended with a mother shot and killed, her husband and sister hurt, and a son now asking: why?
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants must be out by Friday
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Some tenants at Brown Deer's River Place Apartments must be out by Friday, Aug. 26, the North Shore Fire Marshal said, after a fire Saturday led to a partial roof collapse and left about 100 displaced. Residents Tuesday scrambled for movers, worked to get their furniture...
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
Girl trapped under hay bale in Eden, flown to hospital: sheriff
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A girl in Fond du Lac County was seriously injured Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a "large" hay bale fell on her, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the 911 call came in just before 3 p.m. Deputies and other agencies responded to the town of Eden home, including ThedaStar, which flew the 9-year-old to the hospital.
Milwaukee homicide near 60th and Port; police investigate
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 60th and Port Avenue on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Aug. 25. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident is currently still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
90th and Daphne shooting; man seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Aug. 22 near 90th and Daphne. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
