‘Dead Island 2’ gory Gamescom trailer confirms release date
After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 has finally been given a release date, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer with in-game footage. The sequel to the 2011 co-op zombie game was re-revealed at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 23), which also confirmed the recently leaked release date of February 3, 2023.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live
Gamescom Opening Night Live is set to air later today (August 23) – so here’s how to watch and what to expect. Broadcasting live from Cologne, Germany, Gamescom Opening Night Live will feature two hours of game reveals, announcements and trailers. The stream will start at 7PM BST...
How to watch Bungie’s ‘Destiny 2’ 2022 showcase
Bungie is set to reveal more about the next chapter of Destiny 2 in a showcase later today – here’s how to watch and what to expect from the stream. The showcase will be live today (August 23) at 5PM UK time / 6PM CEST / 9AM PDT / 12PM ET.
Former ‘Fallout’ and ‘Skyrim’ developers announce RPG ‘Wyrdsong’
A brand new RPG from The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout developers, Wyrdsong, was announced at the 2022 Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. The announcement was accompanied by a short one-minute animated teaser trailer, featuring an ominous narration, and touting some of the talent behind the game. It’s the...
Watch the reveal trailer for open-world survival MMO ‘Dune: Awakening’
As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Funcom revealed their open-world survival massively multiplayer online game (MMO) Dune: Awakening – check out the trailer below. Set in a vast reimagining of Arrakis, “Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious open-world survival MMO.”
PSVR 2 launch window of early 2023 confirmed by Sony
PSVR 2, the new version of PlayStation’s virtual reality headset, will release in early 2023 according to multiple social media posts from Sony. Yesterday (August 22) Sony posted across its social media accounts confirming that the PSVR 2, which is compatible with the PS5, will launch early next year – potentially putting the release date around six months from now.
How to watch Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation
A Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it. Treehouse Live events differ from a traditional Nintendo Direct as they dive into a smaller handful of games...
‘Gotham Knights’ brings release forward alongside new villains trailer
It’s been announced at Gamescom that the release date for WB Montréal’s Gotham Knights has been brought forward slightly. Last night’s (August 23) Gamescom Opening Night Live revealed that Gotham Knights has been brought forward a few days from the original October 25 release date, with the four-player DC title now launching on October 21 – four days earlier.
‘Forspoken’ trailer shares ten minutes of new in-game footage
Square Enix has shown off a ten-minute in-game trailer of footage for Forspoken, its upcoming open-world adventure game. Frey Holland, who is played by Ella Balinska, is an “ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive” in an adventure through a “beautiful yet cruel” world known as Athia. The trailer includes the city of Cipal, which is the only safe haven within Athia.
‘Resident Evil 7’ could have been a live service game with microtransactions
It’s been revealed that Capcom originally wanted Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to be a live service game with microtransactions. During a recent discussion on the official Biohazard YouTube channel with Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami, executive producer on Resident Evil 7 Jun Takeuchi confirmed that Capcom originally wanted the game to have an online multiplayer and microtransactions (via VGC).
‘Tales From The Borderlands’ returns with a chaotic new cast
2K has revealed New Tales From The Borderlands, a follow-up to the first game that introduces a fresh story and new set of characters to the world of Promethea. A “spiritual successor” to Telltale Games‘ 2014 Tales From The Borderlands, New Tales is an interactive narrative game set on the planet of Promethea, one year after the events of Borderlands 3. In New Tales From The Borderlands, the main characters are in a race to find a legendary Vault before Tediore – an invading weapons manufacturer – can open it.
How Atari’s new CEO is pressing continue for the Californian software company
When it comes to gaming household names, there are few more beloved than California’s Atari. The software house that birthed classics like Pong, Asteroids, Breakout and Centipede, this 8-bit behemoth once ruled the retail roost. Yet after years of poor licensed games in the ‘00s – culminating in the mass burial of thousands of E.T game cartridges – and a misjudged noughties pivot to mobile, many wrote off the once legendary company for good. Now, however, an ambitious new CEO is looking to put Atari back in the game.
Prime Gaming’s September offering includes 8 games
The line up of titles available to redeem as part of Amazon Prime Gaming’s September giveaway has been revealed. Anyone currently subscribed to Amazon Prime can redeem the selection of game’s when they become available in September, the company announced today (August 25). Alongside the redeemable games, extra...
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PC patch adds two sharpness sliders
A new patch for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man has been released, and it includes two sharpness sliders and a plethora of bug fixes. Sharpness sliders are the biggest addition to the game via this patch, with one in the display menu and another in the graphics menu. Both of these will let players fine tune the visual sharpness of Marvel’s Spider-Man and how it relates to upscaling techniques.
‘Command & Conquer’ remaster studio reveals ‘The Great War: Western Front’
Real-time strategy (RTS) game developer and the studio behind the Command & Conquer remasters Petroglyph Games has announced new title The Great War: Western Front. Set for release some time in 2023, the title was announced at the Future Games Show yesterday (August 24) as a part of Gamescom. It’s coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Sleep announce remastered ‘Dopesmoker’ vinyl with actual cannabis pressed into it
Sleep have announced the fourth iteration of their legendary third album, ‘Dopesmoker’, teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a new mix and vinyl release that features actual cannabis pressed into it. Third Man’s new version of ‘Dopesmoker’ – the first to be mastered from...
‘Dead Island 2’ will have Amazon Alexa voice control
Developer Deep Silver has revealed that its upcoming zombie sequel Dead Island 2 will feature Alexa voice control. During Gamescom 2022, Amazon announced a new gaming feature that will allow players to use their voice to interact in Dead Island 2. Named the Alexa Game Control, players can use the voice-activated software to interact with specific mechanics in the game.
