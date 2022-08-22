When it comes to gaming household names, there are few more beloved than California’s Atari. The software house that birthed classics like Pong, Asteroids, Breakout and Centipede, this 8-bit behemoth once ruled the retail roost. Yet after years of poor licensed games in the ‘00s – culminating in the mass burial of thousands of E.T game cartridges – and a misjudged noughties pivot to mobile, many wrote off the once legendary company for good. Now, however, an ambitious new CEO is looking to put Atari back in the game.

