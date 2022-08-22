Read full article on original website
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
Vols commits make 247Sports' list of 'freakiest' recruits in 2023 class
College football fans might be familiar with longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” spotlighting some of the sport's most impressive athletes. Last year, 247Sports put its own spin on Feldman's feature by assembling a list of the freakiest recruits in the 2022 class. This...
Hunter Wohler Preparing to Start for Wisconsin in 2022
After getting his feet wet in 2021 as a true freshman, safety Hunter Wohler, a former four-star recruit, will start on Wisconsin's defense this fall.
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
Amani Hansberry set to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube Channel
Four-star senior Amani Hansberry is set to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-8 forward at Baltimore (MD) Mt. St. Joseph will reveal where he'll be playing basketball next year on the 247Sports YouTube Channel this Sunday, August 28th, at 3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT. Currently ranked No. 52 nationally in...
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
Rams-Bengals fight: Aaron Donald swings helmet during 'melee' at joint practice, punches thrown per reports
A major fight broke out between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players Thursday during a joint-practice between the two NFL teams, according to reporters in attendance. The incident was reportedly sparked when things got heated between Bengals tackle La'el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, leading to a swarm of players getting involved in what was described as a "melee" with punches thrown.
Korey Foreman takes important step forward for Trojans +PHOTOS
Korey Foreman trotted out of the McKay Center tunnel past the All-American Walk and took a notable step toward maybe one day seeing his name on the wall among the USC’s greats. The former top recruit in the nation came out the tunnel in full pads for a second...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Nebraska OC Mark Whipple has confidence in Huskers after significant change
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has confidence that all of the offseason changes at Nebraska will pay dividends for the Big Red.
South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch
Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Meet the Top247's No. 1 2025 recruit David Sanders
Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School head football coach Chad Grier says he doesn’t have the “vocabulary” to really enunciate how good a prospect his sophomore lineman David Sanders Jr. is. For us at 247Sports it was a little easier: We just put him at the top of the initial Top247 Player Rankings for the 2025 class.
247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB Commit CJ Carr
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight, as Saline (Mich.) high school five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr gets his junior season underway. The Hornets and Carr will host Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, who is 1-0 on the season after a 24-16 win last weekend.
