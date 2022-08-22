Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO