Waterloo, IA

KCRG.com

Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue

Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million

Instead of catching a fish, a fisherman from Nebraska caught a fossil of what appears to be a 90 million-year-old fish. Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids

Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity

The Uvalde school board unanimously voted to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo. President Biden is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials. The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91% of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing one is found.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Public hearing on Palo solar power project postponed

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A decision that would pave the way for a solar power project near Palo will have to wait, thanks to a bureaucratic mistake. Monday night the Linn County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hold a public hearing and first consideration of a rezoning request necessary for the project.
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools moves to ask voters for $312 Million Bond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to ask voters to approve the largest school bond in state history: $312 million dollars to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate, replace and redesign its middle and high schools. The School Board reviewed the final draft...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Violent Crime Appreshension Team seizes 700th gun since 2009

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) which operates under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department, passed a significant milestone this week. The team has taken 700 guns out of the hands of violent criminals since the team’s inception in August of 2009. “VCAT...
WATERLOO, IA

