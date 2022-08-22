ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS Logistics adds refrigerated assets in latest deal

PS Logistics announced that subsidiary Purdy Brothers Trucking has acquired certain assets from Phoenix Leasing of Tennessee Inc. The deal also included the acquisition of drivers from Phoenix sister company Colonial Freight Systems Inc. The addition of 55 lease purchase drivers and 50 tractors will bolster Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics’...
Apple launches second 'Impact Accelerator' to train minority-owned businesses

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In an expansion on a previous effort, leaders from 16 minority-owned businesses have been selected to receive training and mentorship from Apple toward "creating a greener world."
