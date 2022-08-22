ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Scotty Pippen Jr. Explains How LeBron James' Work Ethic Has Motivated Him: "Just Seeing Him Every Morning, Grinding And Working, It Says A Lot About Him."

By Gautam Varier
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz

There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
HollywoodLife

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’

Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."

NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer League#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lakers Nation
Us Weekly

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy