Scotty Pippen Jr. Explains How LeBron James' Work Ethic Has Motivated Him: "Just Seeing Him Every Morning, Grinding And Working, It Says A Lot About Him."

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations
There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.
3 Lakers Trade Scenarios After Acquiring Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a trade. They completed a deal for a Utah Jazz guard, but it was not NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Instead, they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Jazz, who ended up in Salt Lake City earlier this offseason via the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz
There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Reportedly Exceeded His Monthly Water Budget By Roughly 489,000 Gallons In May Amidst Drought Crisis In LA
We are in the midst of some rough times around the world at the moment. Europe is hit by a heat wave the likes of which the continent hasn't seen in ages with temperatures hitting record highs in various parts. It has led to widespread droughts and the situation isn't a whole lot better in the U.S. either.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He And Michael Jordan Dominated When They Played Together: "I Was On A Team With MJ And We Didn’t Lose A Game...”
As two of the best basketball players ever, it is every fan's dream to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan take the court together. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, given the age gap between the two superstars. But it doesn't mean the scenario hasn't already happened before. According...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Comments / 0