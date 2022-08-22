ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Vice

Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better

On Thursday, two men famous for running gigantic platforms that host disinformation and conspiracies talked together on a podcast. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and the man behind Facebook, and Joe Rogan talked for close to three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Rogan’s podcast that focused on virtual reality, social media censorship, and the politics of a divided America. In the middle of the conversation, during a moment when the pair were discussing disinformation, Zuckerberg claimed Meta spent $5 billion last year on combating disinformation and other “defensive” work at the company.
Dua Lipa
Variety

Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?

A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the One Hundred Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light...
psychologytoday.com

Your Marriage Can Thrive After an Affair

Instead of focusing on punishing the guilty, couples who thrive after an affair focus on solving the challenging problem of how to be faithful. A radical new level of intimacy involves each partner feeling safe to share who they really are. Focus on solving the real problems that eroded your...
psychologytoday.com

One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding

Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
Vice

Former Beatport Employees Allege a Toxic Workplace Where Fear Ruled

It was June 24, 2020, and Ava, a label manager at the online electronic music store Beatport, was dreading an upcoming Zoom meeting on the company’s social activism. (Ava’s name has been changed to protect her privacy.) Like many companies suddenly grappling with the George Floyd protests, Beatport was exploring what it could do to improve its approach to issues of race and diversity. Ava, one of a few Black employees in Beatport’s Berlin office, was among the approximately eight staff members from the German and American offices attending the interdepartmental meeting with CEO Robb McDaniels.
psychologytoday.com

How to Be True to Yourself as a Young Adult

An authentic individual is one who strives for an alignment between the inner self and its outward expression. A new study examined authenticity along three dimensions: self-alienation, authentic living, and accepting external influence. You can develop certain aspects of authenticity on your own, but external intervention can have immense positive,...
Vice

How Going on University Challenge Changed My Life

When you go on University Challenge, the number one thing people always ask you is: What was it like to 'go up against' Jeremy Paxman? Paxman, who announced his retirement from the series last week after almost thirty years at the helm, was a great host – because he always managed to channel the impression that he was treating all these random (mostly) 20 year-olds with the same haughty scrutiny that he did Michael Howard in that interview where he kept asking if he threatened to overrule him.
Vice

I Tried to Cure My Anxiety Using Ear Seeds

You can learn a lot about what people think about you, from the presents they buy you on your birthday. For my 28th birthday this year, I was given a book on self-worth, a box of worry dolls and some 24k gold-plated ‘ear seeds’ which promised (on the box) to “calm anxiety”. I admit, it’s been a hell of a year – I’ve suffered a break up, housing problems and gone through huge career changes – but… ear seeds? What are they?
Psych Centra

What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One

Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
That Psych Nerd

Exploring the Behavior in a Toxic Friendship

Breaking down the cycle of behavior that occurs in a toxic relationship. Everyone has behavioral patterns — it’s a part of human nature. Everything we do in life is through one of our many behavior cycles. These behavior cycles can be unseen and unnoticed. Understanding our background and how we grew up influences our future relationships.

