When you go on University Challenge, the number one thing people always ask you is: What was it like to 'go up against' Jeremy Paxman? Paxman, who announced his retirement from the series last week after almost thirty years at the helm, was a great host – because he always managed to channel the impression that he was treating all these random (mostly) 20 year-olds with the same haughty scrutiny that he did Michael Howard in that interview where he kept asking if he threatened to overrule him.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO