Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 Set for Oct. 6
Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited:NJ, returns Oct. 6 at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken. Founders, C-Suite leaders, and industry experts will take the stage to share their insider insights and innovators will unite to celebrate what’s new and create what’s next with inspiration, education and interactive experiences. The event celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, giving thousands of attendees a unique opportunity to connect, learn and propel their businesses.
Beloved Cheese Business In Red Bank, NJ Permanently Closing After 11 Years
When a business closes, I am angry and sad. When a LOCAL business closes, I am pissed the heck off. While scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled upon an announcement that will break the hearts of many Monmouth County residents. Brace yourselves. The Cheese Cave located in Red Bank, who has...
Morgan Stanley and Zelis Lease 170,000 SF in Morristown
Onyx Equities’ $50 million capital improvement plan at 340 Mount Kemble in Morristown has paid off with global financial institution Morgan Stanley leasing 116,578 square feet and healthcare technology company Zelis leasing 53,295 square feet, leaving only 22,760 square feet remaining to be leased. Onyx Equities purchased the former...
Jewelry store lease brings Levin-managed Wall Towne Center to full occupancy
Blaine’s Jewelry Box is coming to Wall Towne Center in Manasquan, marking the second area location for the family-owned and -operated jewelry store, according to a Tuesday announcement from Levin Management Corp., the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent. Located at 2433-2445 Route 34, less than one-quarter mile...
City Developer Hoping For a Meeting With Waterfront Developer
Save Asbury Park’s History – the nonprofit entity formed several months ago by prominent developer Henry Vaccaro Sr. continues to make progress in its efforts to work with Madison Asbury – the city’s waterfront redeveloper – with MA and Vacarro’s team planning to meet sometime after Labor Day to see if both entities can hammer out a plan for restoration and preservation of Convention Hall, the Paramount Theater and other iconic properties.
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
CCRM Fertility Acquires the Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science
Denver-based CCRM Fertility, a fertility treatment, research and science company, has announced the acquisition of Livingston-based The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS), a fertility center with 11 reproductive endocrinologists and eight offices throughout New Jersey and New York. The strategic addition of IRMS furthers CCRM Fertility’s growth trajectory and brings its proprietary reproductive medicine expertise to IRMS offices and patients. CCRM Fertility will now serve 11 major metropolitan areas with 34 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Best Breakfast Spots Chosen By You in Ocean County, New Jersey
They say it's the most important meal of the day, breakfast. People love breakfast and it's always nice to go out for breakfast. So I decided to ask you at home where are the "best breakfast spots" here in Ocean County, New Jersey. What is your favorite for breakfast? At...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
For $2.65M, own a piece of the historic NJ estate built by the owners of Macy’s
A home that is one part of the sprawling New Jersey estate built by the Straus Family, the owners of Macy’s, is now available. Located in Red Bank at 310 Cooper Road, Cobble Close Farm is a 13-acre estate with French Norman-style buildings, including several residences. The estate was built in the 1920s by Herbert Nathan Straus and his wife Therese Kuhn Straus; Herbert’s father was Isidor Straus, the co-owner of Macy’s who died on the Titanic. A 4,500-square-foot co-op on the property recently hit the market for $2,645,000, which includes an additional apartment and shared ownership of the historic farm.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
NJ ‘boom’ parties impacting Staten Island’s quality of life
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Noise from “boom” parties across the water in New Jersey are impacting the quality of life of borough residents, and Staten Island’s politicians are asking that the parties – specifically the noise from the parties – be stopped. “I live...
South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
