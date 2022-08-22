Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Review: In ‘Me Time,’ Wahlberg and Hart make some trouble
There is a montage in “ Me Time,” the new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy, where Hart’s character Sonny gets a day to himself for the first time in a long time. For years, he’s devoted himself as a stay-at-home dad to his two kids (the very cute Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge). It’s a job he takes very, very seriously, making Instagram influencer-worthy lunches and managing the home while his wife Maya (Regina Hall) is working. She’s a successful architect, we’re told, but we’ll get to that later.
15 "Based On A True Story" Horror Movies That Took A Looot Of Liberties In Their Retellings
Just how true are these true stories anyway?
Michael Jackson’s Family Says Harry Styles Has Not ‘Earned’ Title Of New King Of Pop
In a recent interview, Rolling Stone UK called Harry Styles the new King of Pop. For decades, the late Michael Jackson has been dubbed the King of Pop and his family is not happy with Rolling Stone after this edition came out. Michael’s nephew, Taj tweeted, “There is no new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Armie Hammer Accusations ‘Didn’t Dawn on’ Luca Guadagnino While Making Cannibal Love Story ‘Bones and All’
One day after the announcement of “House of Hammer,” a Discovery+ documentary detailing the cannibalism sex-fantasy accusations against Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino released the trailer for his next movie “Bones and All,” a cannibal love story starring Hammer’s former co-star Timothée Chalamet. While many on Twitter were quick to connect the theme of Guadagnino’s upcoming movie with the allegations against Hammer, the director insists it’s only coincidental. “It didn’t dawn on me,” Guadagnino said in an interview with Deadline ahead of the Venice Film Festival. “I realized this afterward when I started to be told of...
