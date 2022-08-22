One day after the announcement of “House of Hammer,” a Discovery+ documentary detailing the cannibalism sex-fantasy accusations against Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino released the trailer for his next movie “Bones and All,” a cannibal love story starring Hammer’s former co-star Timothée Chalamet. While many on Twitter were quick to connect the theme of Guadagnino’s upcoming movie with the allegations against Hammer, the director insists it’s only coincidental. “It didn’t dawn on me,” Guadagnino said in an interview with Deadline ahead of the Venice Film Festival. “I realized this afterward when I started to be told of...

