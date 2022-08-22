ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Review: In ‘Me Time,’ Wahlberg and Hart make some trouble

There is a montage in “ Me Time,” the new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy, where Hart’s character Sonny gets a day to himself for the first time in a long time. For years, he’s devoted himself as a stay-at-home dad to his two kids (the very cute Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge). It’s a job he takes very, very seriously, making Instagram influencer-worthy lunches and managing the home while his wife Maya (Regina Hall) is working. She’s a successful architect, we’re told, but we’ll get to that later.
MOVIES
Variety

Armie Hammer Accusations ‘Didn’t Dawn on’ Luca Guadagnino While Making Cannibal Love Story ‘Bones and All’

One day after the announcement of “House of Hammer,” a Discovery+ documentary detailing the cannibalism sex-fantasy accusations against Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino released the trailer for his next movie “Bones and All,” a cannibal love story starring Hammer’s former co-star Timothée Chalamet. While many on Twitter were quick to connect the theme of Guadagnino’s upcoming movie with the allegations against Hammer, the director insists it’s only coincidental. “It didn’t dawn on me,” Guadagnino said in an interview with Deadline ahead of the Venice Film Festival. “I realized this afterward when I started to be told of...
MOVIES
