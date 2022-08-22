Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport
Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
VIDEO: Cops Arrest Pastor Watering Neighbor’s Plants
Alabama police have released bodycam video of the arrest of a pastor who was helping out a neighbor by watering his plants. The footage shows Pastor Michael Jennings identifying himself, explaining what he was doing, and complaining he was being racially profiled. The Childersburg cops insisted Jennings had not identified himself before he was taken in and charged with obstruction—even after the woman who called 911 to report a suspicious person told them she had made a mistake. The charges have since been dropped, and the pastor has lawyered up.Read it at AL.com
