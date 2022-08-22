ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33-Year-Old Tennessee Man Dies After Reportedly Chasing Dog into Traffic

A 33-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained while chasing a dog into traffic in Tennessee. According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, their traffic unit responded to the vehicle collision at around 1:00p.m. on Monday. The report stated that the victim, identified as Gordon Gale Johnson...
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
Tennessee State

