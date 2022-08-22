Read full article on original website
Tennessee trooper and sheriff's deputy are dead after helicopter hits power lines and crashes
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's office deputy died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed during a news conference that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy had died in the crash in the area of Marion County, about 30 miles west of Chattanooga.
33-Year-Old Tennessee Man Dies After Reportedly Chasing Dog into Traffic
A 33-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained while chasing a dog into traffic in Tennessee. According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, their traffic unit responded to the vehicle collision at around 1:00p.m. on Monday. The report stated that the victim, identified as Gordon Gale Johnson...
Child Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a woman was arrested for a motor vehicle accident in Knoxville on Saturday. The crash happened on Bob Kirby Road at around 5 p.m. A child [..]
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
4 more bodies found in Perry County on Sunday. Daughters wait to see if one is their father.
Four additional bodies were found Sunday in Perry County, raising the death toll in the county to seven following last week’s historic floods, Deputy Coroner Ashley Combs said. Among the victims found in Perry County on Sunday, one man has been identified, but Combs did not immediately release his...
26-Year-Old Jared Lindsay Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the incident report, two people were taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 275 early Sunday morning. Jared Lindsay, 26, was travelling to his Lake City home [..]
