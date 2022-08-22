ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roster Countdown: 4 Milroe; 3 Burton; 3 Arnold

Counting down the 2022 Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: quarterback Jalen Milroe; wide receiver Jermaine Burton; and cornerback Terrion Arnold. 2021 season: As a true freshman, Milroe appeared in four games (Miami, Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State), completing 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Also carried 15 times for 57 yards.
