Roster Countdown: 4 Milroe; 3 Burton; 3 Arnold
Counting down the 2022 Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: quarterback Jalen Milroe; wide receiver Jermaine Burton; and cornerback Terrion Arnold. 2021 season: As a true freshman, Milroe appeared in four games (Miami, Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State), completing 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Also carried 15 times for 57 yards.
Jase McClellan feeling like his old self after 2021 knee injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After the spring, when he was still recovering from a knee injury, Jase McClellan was fully cleared to train for the upcoming season. But it wasn’t until Alabama opened preseason camp that the junior running back started feeling like his old self again. “When we...
Nick Saban updates progress of three new Alabama wide receivers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama added four wide receivers to its roster this summer, giving the Crimson Tide seven newcomers (transfers and freshmen) at the position for the 2022 season. Following Wednesday’s practice, the 17th of the preseason, head coach Nick Saban was asked about a few of the summer...
What's new in 2022? Bryant-Denny going cashless, selling alcohol
Alabama will open the 2022 football season at home in nine days when it hosts Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. Below is a list of items that are new for the 2022...
