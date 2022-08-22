If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As YouTube sensation NikkiTutorials has said, “Not to prime is a crime!” When you’re doing your makeup, you need it all to stick into place (especially if you’re living in the warmer areas of the world!) So in order to fulfill the hefty job of keeping your makeup look flawless all day, you need a makeup primer. But not just any makeup primer, you need one that the A-listers adore.

