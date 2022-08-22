ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In Style

Selena Gomez Teased New Music in a Denim Corset

Selena Gomez has new music on the horizon, and the singer and actress teased the song and accompanying video in the most fitting way: with a TikTok, of course (she's the unofficial TikTok queen, after all). On Wednesday, Gomez shared a snippet from the music video for her remix to...
Variety

Reflecting on Pee-wee Herman’s Wild Journey From Carnegie Hall to Netflix on Paul Reubens’ 70th Birthday

Welcome to Variety’s Weekend Reads, a weekly collection of deep dives, long reads, analysis, reviews and commentary from Variety’s print and digital platforms. Curated by Variety.com editor William Earl, this is your guide to can’t-miss Variety content that is well worth your attention. Subscribe to Weekend Reads and other newsletters here. Today marks the 70th birthday of one of the most creative artists ever seen on television: Paul Reubens, whose Pee-wee Herman persona gave decades of kids the courage to foster their weird imaginations. In the late ’70s, Reubens developed the childlike character at the Groundlings. In 1981, he got his...
SheKnows

Jessica Alba Adores This Hydrating $13 Product That’s Reported to Give a ‘Sun-Kissed Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As YouTube sensation NikkiTutorials has said, “Not to prime is a crime!” When you’re doing your makeup, you need it all to stick into place (especially if you’re living in the warmer areas of the world!) So in order to fulfill the hefty job of keeping your makeup look flawless all day, you need a makeup primer. But not just any makeup primer, you need one that the A-listers adore.
In Style

Bella Hadid Paired Gen Z's Favorite Pants With Little Bo Peep's Favorite Top

Bella Hadid has long proven she doesn't pay much attention to following trends — not that it really matters. As one of Gen Z's resident fashion darlings, anything she wears tends to get adopted by the masses after a singular photo dump. So, with that logic, and the help of the supermodel's latest Instagram post, the outfit combination we can expect to start seeing everywhere includes a classic model-off-duty uniform with a Little Bo Peep twist.
In Style

Scarlett Johansson Shared Her DIY Tinted Moisturizer Hack With Me, and Now It's All I'm Using

In the midst of the heatwave that hit New York City in August (or this whole summer if I'm being real), you could not have convinced me to leave my air-conditioned home for anything other than a refreshingly frigid movie theater. But when I was offered a chance to meet with The Outset co-founders, actress Scarlett Johansson and former member of the InStyle team Kate Foster, I obviously said yes.
In Style

Noah Centineo Is Now Bald and Has a Skull Tattoo

The perpetual heartthrob behind everyone's favorite high school jock (give me Peter Kavinsky spinoff), Noah Centineo just debuted some new controversial hair (or lack thereof) and ink that has fans reeling. Earlier this week, Centineo was spotted out with friends in Los Angeles without a single strand of his signature...
