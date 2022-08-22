ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Powerhouse San Antonio football programs prepare to clash on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — It still feels like August outside, but the Alamodome is set to rumble with a high-school-football-playoff feel better suited for December on Saturday. Three games scheduled to take place in San Antonio's biggest venue will highlight some of the biggest local programs to wrap up the opening week of the season. Smithson Valley battles Regan at 11:30 a.m.; Johnson squares off with Judson at 3:30 p.m.; and the day finishes with the Steele Knights and Brennan Bears kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com

Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022

IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
247Sports

Games across Texas: Where to see top prospects face off in Week 1 of the season

The Texas high school football season is back. After an offseason that lasted seemingly forever, the year begins this weekend with games from Thursday to Saturday. Many of the teams will play well into December with the state championships not long before Christmas. And they want as much tuneup for long postseason runs as possible.
cw35.com

Mac TNL Preview/Harlan too!

MacArthur set to take the TNL stage by storm for our first telecast of the season; Harlan will bring a mostly veteran team into the 2022 season. Here's more.
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
thebuzzmagazines.com

Houston Goes Hollywood: Comedian Mo Amer’s New Netflix Series Shines a Bright Light on Houston

Set in Houston, the new Netflix comedy series, Mo, stars the Houston-proud, amicable, successful, international comedian, Mo Amer. Thanks to Mo’s dedication, other Texas stars who will grace the screen include the “We Heart Houston” sign, the view of the downtown city skyline from an eight-lane freeway, and the multicolored lit bridges over Interstate 59.
defendernetwork.com

HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU

With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
news4sanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
Austonia

Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
AUSTIN, TX

