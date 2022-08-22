Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Powerhouse San Antonio football programs prepare to clash on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — It still feels like August outside, but the Alamodome is set to rumble with a high-school-football-playoff feel better suited for December on Saturday. Three games scheduled to take place in San Antonio's biggest venue will highlight some of the biggest local programs to wrap up the opening week of the season. Smithson Valley battles Regan at 11:30 a.m.; Johnson squares off with Judson at 3:30 p.m.; and the day finishes with the Steele Knights and Brennan Bears kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
247Sports
Games across Texas: Where to see top prospects face off in Week 1 of the season
The Texas high school football season is back. After an offseason that lasted seemingly forever, the year begins this weekend with games from Thursday to Saturday. Many of the teams will play well into December with the state championships not long before Christmas. And they want as much tuneup for long postseason runs as possible.
6 San Antonio-area high school football games to watch in Week 1
The Pigskin Classic hosts 3 games at the Alamodome Saturday.
cw35.com
Mac TNL Preview/Harlan too!
MacArthur set to take the TNL stage by storm for our first telecast of the season; Harlan will bring a mostly veteran team into the 2022 season. Here's more.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
cw35.com
WATCH LIVE: Marshall vs. MacArthur kick off new season of Thursday Night Lights
SAN ANTONIO - It's finally game day. The Marshall Rams kick off the entire 2022 High School Football season tonight on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. Nothing beats opening night. It's always exciting to see what happens in Week 1, as teams try to start...
Hazing incident prompts suspensions for 21 Alamo Heights football players, source tells KENS 5
SAN ANTONIO — Note: The following story includes graphic details. The Alamo Heights Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon responding to anonymous tips regarding "safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team." Twenty-one of those students have been suspended as a result...
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
cw35.com
Uvalde school shooting survivor throws out first pitch at Wednesday's Astros game
HOUSTON - A survivor from the Uvalde school mass shooting was honored at Wednesday night's Houston Astros game. Mayah Zamora, who spent 66 days in the hospital as a victim of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. She received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Houston Goes Hollywood: Comedian Mo Amer’s New Netflix Series Shines a Bright Light on Houston
Set in Houston, the new Netflix comedy series, Mo, stars the Houston-proud, amicable, successful, international comedian, Mo Amer. Thanks to Mo’s dedication, other Texas stars who will grace the screen include the “We Heart Houston” sign, the view of the downtown city skyline from an eight-lane freeway, and the multicolored lit bridges over Interstate 59.
defendernetwork.com
HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU
With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
Mötley Crüe rocks San Antonio's Alamodome with stellar performance
If you couldn't make it to the concert, we got you covered.
