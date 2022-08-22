Read full article on original website
Emma Raducanu lands horror US Open draw as Serena Williams finds out her round-one fate in last event before retirement
TENNIS QUEEN Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough draw as she looks to defend her US Open crown. The Brit, 19, faces wily campaigner and history-maker Alize Cornet – this will be a record 63rd consecutive major appearance for the Frenchwoman – in the first round in New York next week.
BBC
US Open draw: Serena Williams plays Danka Kovinic, Emma Raducanu faces Alize Cornet
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britain's Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough start against France's Alize Cornet when...
ESPN
US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis
The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
Tennis - U.S. Open up for grabs after surprising year in women's tennis
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Opportunity knocks at the U.S. Open as the final Grand Slam of the year rolls into New York after a season full of surprises on the women's side of the game.
Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov came out strong but faded fast as the Winston-Salem Open's top seed was forced to retire from his match against Dominic Thiem, sending the Austrian into the Round of 16.
Tennis-Serena Williams to begin U.S. Open against Kovinic
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic but things could get tough quickly for the 23-times Grand Slam champion with second seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner.
AOL Corp
US Open 2022: When does the US Open start? Will Serena Williams make a run? Why is Novak Djokovic absent?
The 2022 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, starts Monday, and it looks like it'll be a special one. Read on for information about the schedule, odds for women and men, and broadcast and streaming info. When does the US Open start?. The US Open begins Monday,...
WTA roundup: No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina survives scare in Quebec
No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia dropped a first-set tiebreak before coming back to win a marathon over Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 on Monday in first-round action at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby in Granby, Quebec.
Nick Kyrgios pitted against good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in US Open first round
Nick Kyrgios has been handed a heart-pulling first-round encounter at the US Open, drawn against his great friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in an all-Australian blockbuster. And in a Flushing Meadows men’s field without Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal will open his bid for a 23rd grand slam title against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata when the main draw kicks off next week.
Serena's farewell, Nadal's return highlight 2022 US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — A glance at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022: SURFACE Hard courts SITE
Tennis-Medvedev handed tough draw for U.S. Open title defence
NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Top seed Daniil Medvedev will open his U.S. Open title defence onMonday against American Stefan Kozlov but faces major hurdles on the path to a second Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, including in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.
Factbox - Tennis - List of U.S. Open men's singles champions
Aug 25 (Reuters) - List of U.S. Open men's singles champions since the tournament began in 1881:. 2021 - Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 6-4 2020 - Dominic Thiem ((Australia) beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6)
