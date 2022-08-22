Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."
While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Magic Johnson Responds To The Lakers Acquiring Patrick Beverley: "I Used To Hate Him When He Played Against My Lakers Lol But Now I Love Him..."
While it looks like the Lakers are going to miss out on Kyrie Irving, Rob Pelinka didn't waste time licking his wounds. Instead, he got right to work finding alternative options -- and Patrick Beverley ended up being the answer. The defensive juggernaut will officially become a Laker now, and...
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
Yardbarker
Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets
With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
Antoine Walker Had A Legendary Response When Asked Why He Shoots So Many Threes: "Because There Are No 4's"
The 3-point shot became the most valuable shot in all of basketball in the modern era and has widened the generation gap between today's basketball and the kind we saw in the '90s and '2000s. While now we are okay with shooters taking risky 3's in-game situations, shots like that...
Yardbarker
Lakers current position on trading for Knicks’ Julius Randle revealed
The New York Knicks have been looking to get rid of Julius Randle for several months. Aside from one impressive season, which not-too-coincidentally came in a contract year, Randle has largely been a disappointment in the Big Apple and more of a nuisance than legitimate asset. In recent weeks, rumors...
Yardbarker
The Knicks Continue To Ignore An Obvious Factor For Success
The New York Knicks have not been a model of success since the turn of the century. In the ‘90s, the Knicks were a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. They made the playoffs 10 times, appearing in two NBA Finals and four Eastern Conference Finals. Starting in 2000, New...
Yardbarker
Old Russell Westbrook quote goes viral after Patrick Beverley trade
An old quote from Russell Westbrook went viral on Wednesday night after news of Patrick Beverley’s reported trade to the Lakers. A few reports said that Beverley was being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Instantly, everyone made the same joke about Beverley...
Yardbarker
Basketball Coach Talks About Why Kevin Durant Is A Scary NBA Player: "He Ain't Tryna Get LeBron Pissed Off Or Pumped Up. He Just Scores On My Man And Shh."
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world but he has had to work extremely hard on his craft to get to the position he is in today. KD is one of the most polished scorers we have ever seen at his size, as the 7-foot forward can do everything on the offensive side of the court.
Yardbarker
Rumors Point Toward An Impending Donovan Mitchell Trade
For weeks now, conventional wisdom said that the New York Knicks were the frontrunners to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Knicks were trying hard to make this happen and had already allegedly offered the Jazz a deal, although it hasn’t resulted in any progress. But now...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Missed An Open Dunk In Madison Square Garden: "Knicks Fans Cheered Like They Won The Finals"
Michael Jordan is inarguably one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball and he proved that over the course of his career. He has won championships in college, he has won championships in the NBA, he has multiple MVPs, scoring titles, Finals MVPs, and countless other honors to his name.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swansons’ comments on his free agency sound eerily familiar
The Braves have managed to lock up their core for the foreseeable future over the last few years, and now all eyes are on Dansby Swanson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It’s pretty clear both sides want a deal done....
Yardbarker
Tar Heels Should Expect the Coastal
The North Carolina Tar Heels come into the 2022 season with mixed expectations. Some think they can win the Coastal. Other experts look at their youth and question how effectively this team could fight against the top of the ACC. The sentiments within the Chapel Hill program are high, but this season will likely come down to two position groups.
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves
The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!" The Nets...
