Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
Related
matadornetwork.com
How To Take the Perfect Family Vacation in Santa Fe
My nine-year-old son stared, transfixed as an artist painstakingly painted pottery with a single, nearly invisible horsehair. He stood on an open-air train car enjoying the cool, honey-scented breeze as we chugged out into the arid landscape in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Then he crawled through the fireplace in a Victorian house and popped out in another dimension. And that was just in the first 24 hours of our Santa Fe family vacation.
Stylish Scenes From the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market
This past weekend, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated its 100th anniversary, and the annual event—where Indigenous artists across North America take over downtown Santa Fe, and showcase their latest works for sale—has only continued to grow in scope. Originally an intimate event held indoors, the market was once specifically focused on reviving the art of Pueblo pottery making, but today it has since evolved to include beadwork, quillwork, textiles, ceramics, and many other mediums—all from artists of different tribes, styles, and locations. Whether traditional or contemporary in feel, each piece tells a different story, and maintains a specific aspect of cultural craftwork. (Today, the market is run by the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts, known as SWAIA).
apr.org
Artists at 100-year-old Santa Fe Indian Market say it's now a place of innovation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in non-English language). ALICE FORDHAM, BYLINE: Santa Fe's Plaza is buzzing as hoop dancers perform and artists booths shine with weavings, paintings, beadwork. It's vibrant, even though it's pouring with rain. Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon says that's fine. VENANCIO ARAGON: Yeah. All my weavings are, like, associated...
sunset.com
Insider Guide: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Chef Fernando Olea is a mainstay in the Santa Fe dining scene. He’s been serving up a highly curated menu of Mexican dishes since 1991, including a wide variety of specially made moles. On the heels of a 2022 James Beard award for Best Chef: Southwest, we asked Olea for his favorite spots to spend time in town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all,...
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom
Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s annual celebration ¡Globalquerque! is back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating its 18th year, ¡Globalquerque! returns once again as the biggest Southwest World Music and Culture party in September. ¡Globalquerque! is back, with its entire pre-pandemic programming. There will also be international food and drink as well as an artisan booth in the...
rrobserver.com
Second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair set for Saturday, Aug. 27 with more than 60 vendors
Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is expected to make an appearance at this year’s Mariposa Harvest Fair. This is the second annual fair, set for Sat., Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park in Mariposa, Rio Rancho at 2501 Parkway Avenue. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rio Grande running stronger, but experts aren’t celebrating yet
"My message is the same to middle valley: if you're a praying sort of person please pray for rain because we continue to need it," Casuga says.
rrobserver.com
Legacy Church buys RR movie theater property
The movie-going public won’t notice anything, except improvements to seating and the lobby, said Gary Moore, owner of Premiere Cos. Rio Rancho – Legacy Church has acquired the Premiere Theater property, according to an announcement from the church. The deal will enable the church to continue services on...
Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
KRQE News 13
Vara Winery & Distillery is offering wine tastings classes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vara winery and distillery is offering guided wine tastings. The tasting will provide guests a wider scope of taste and understanding of each ship. With over twenty years of wine education and sales acumen in both the US and abroad, Jennie Thornton, Vara Winery &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta to bring back 'Music Fiesta' and the Balloon Discovery Center
It's always a special time of year when balloons fill Balloon Fiesta Park -- especially this year for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta. 2021 was the event's first year back from the COVID-19 hiatus, and there were a few restrictions on COVID safety. KOAT spoke to Balloon Fiesta spokesperson Tom Garrity about how this year's celebration will go.
visitalbuquerque.org
Take a Tour Around Albuquerque
There’s no better introduction to the city than experiencing the vibrancy of Albuquerque, from street art to mountain vistas and film sets to riverside rides, on a tour. Whether you want to learn more about the city’s celebrated history, explore iconic landmarks or check out the renowned beer scene, these Albuquerque tours won’t disappoint.
rrobserver.com
Hip hop artist Santa Fe Klan to play the Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho — Live Nation Entertainment brings hip hop Artist Santa Fe Klan and his 2022 Summer. Tour to the Rio Rancho Events Center on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Joining Santa Fe Klan will be Mexican Rapper Tornillo, as well as Mexican Rapper MC DAVO. The Rio...
KOAT 7
Your guide to the 98th Burning of Zozobra on KOAT 7
The 98th Burning of Zozobra will take place on Friday, September 2, rain or shine. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe continues with the decades project and celebrates Zozobra in the 1990's. Below is everything you need to know about this year's Burning of Old Man Gloom. What...
domino
The Secret to This New Mexico Home’s Jewel-Toned Stucco Exteriors
Would you stick with an outdoor renovation if you knew it was going to take 20 years? Heidi Steele did, and she has no regrets. “The plants themselves took nearly five years to get comfortable,” she admits. Steele’s town, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is where the desert meets the mountains—the summers are 110 degrees, while the winters get down to minus-20. But between finding the exact right shade of yellow for her home’s exterior and installing a corrugated tin fence for her three-building compound, Steele was never sitting around waiting for the grass—er, cacti—to grow. Ahead, the founder of Surface Resources guides us through the lengthy landscaping process and shines a light on how she’s embraced the high desert’s heat.
From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17. But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to […]
KRQE News 13
Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
KRQE News 13
Mountain West Brew Fest is back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Mountain West Brew Fest is back on August 27 at Loretto Park and features live music, food trucks, and games. The event features tasting events for local breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cider. The Mountain West Brew Fest runs from 11 a.m. to...
Comments / 3