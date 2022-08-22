Read full article on original website
DVM 360
NVA donates $10 million to Ethos Discovery
Funds will support innovation in veterinary medicine to enhance the lives of pets and pet owners. National Veterinary Associates (NVA), an international pet care organization and community of veterinary clinics and pet resorts, has granted a $10 million donation to Ethos Discovery, a nonprofit incubator committed to accelerating veterinary medicine. NVA’s donation will offer a foundation for the organization’s endowment fund and provide continual funding for research projects that transform the future of veterinary care for pets and pet owners.
DVM 360
HABRI announces Human Animal Bond Innovation Award winners
The recipients are recognized for their innovative programs to advance the human-animal bond and help to create a more pet-friendly society. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced this week that Pet Peace of Minds, American Heart Association, and Health Alliance Medical Plans are the recipients of the Human Animal Bond Awards. The awards are given to organizations that use innovative programs to help create a more pet-friendly society while also advancing the human-animal bond.
PETS・
DVM 360
Management of systemic hypertension in dogs and cats
Systemic hypertension is a common finding in both canine and feline patients with serious potential sequelae. Systemic hypertension, or sustained elevations in systemic blood pressure over 160 mmHg, can occur in veterinary patients. Screening for hypertension is recommended in cats and dogs over 9 years of age, during triage for ill patients, and in patients with a primary disease that predisposes them to secondary hypertension, such as chronic kidney disease, Cushing’s disease, hyperthyroidism, and hyperaldosteronism.
PETS・
DVM 360
Research indicates good outcomes with pyometra and PU surgeries performed in primary care
Pyometra and urethral obstruction are life-threatening conditions that can be quite expensive to treat, and new research shows positive outcomes for these patients treated surgically in a primary care setting. As new drugs and advanced technology enter the veterinary world, the level of care that can be offered to pets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DVM 360
North Central Veterinary Emergency Center revamps name to Emergency Veterinary Care Centers
Name more in line with emergency animal hospital's variety of services and locations. Emergency Veterinary Care Centers is the new name for 3 Indiana-based veterinary emergency hospitals before known as North Central Veterinary Emergency Center. The company still has the same phone numbers and physical locations in Highland, Westville, and Mishawaka, Indiana.
