The recipients are recognized for their innovative programs to advance the human-animal bond and help to create a more pet-friendly society. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced this week that Pet Peace of Minds, American Heart Association, and Health Alliance Medical Plans are the recipients of the Human Animal Bond Awards. The awards are given to organizations that use innovative programs to help create a more pet-friendly society while also advancing the human-animal bond.

PETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO