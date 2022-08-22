ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

DVM 360

NVA donates $10 million to Ethos Discovery

Funds will support innovation in veterinary medicine to enhance the lives of pets and pet owners. National Veterinary Associates (NVA), an international pet care organization and community of veterinary clinics and pet resorts, has granted a $10 million donation to Ethos Discovery, a nonprofit incubator committed to accelerating veterinary medicine. NVA’s donation will offer a foundation for the organization’s endowment fund and provide continual funding for research projects that transform the future of veterinary care for pets and pet owners.
ANIMALS
DVM 360

HABRI announces Human Animal Bond Innovation Award winners

The recipients are recognized for their innovative programs to advance the human-animal bond and help to create a more pet-friendly society. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced this week that Pet Peace of Minds, American Heart Association, and Health Alliance Medical Plans are the recipients of the Human Animal Bond Awards. The awards are given to organizations that use innovative programs to help create a more pet-friendly society while also advancing the human-animal bond.
PETS
DVM 360

Management of systemic hypertension in dogs and cats

Systemic hypertension is a common finding in both canine and feline patients with serious potential sequelae. Systemic hypertension, or sustained elevations in systemic blood pressure over 160 mmHg, can occur in veterinary patients. Screening for hypertension is recommended in cats and dogs over 9 years of age, during triage for ill patients, and in patients with a primary disease that predisposes them to secondary hypertension, such as chronic kidney disease, Cushing’s disease, hyperthyroidism, and hyperaldosteronism.
PETS
