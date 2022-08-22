GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.

3 DAYS AGO