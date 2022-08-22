Read full article on original website
WBTV
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”
The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
thecharlottepost.com
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community
Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
Bare Minimum: ‘Quiet Quitting’ is the latest jobs phenomenon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Work hard, and you will succeed” – it’s a phrase we are all taught from a very young age. “You have to do your part and just keep working for it until the opportunity comes in, then you snatch it,” a worker said during his lunch break in Uptown […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Are You “Quiet Quitting” At Your Job?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a new term for going to work and doing your work, and not going above and beyond. It’s called “quiet quitting.” A lot of people on social media have been talking about the buzzy catchphrase in recent weeks. It’s not actually...
WJCL
Authorities in South Carolina search for teen girl who left home with person she talked with online
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Aaliyah Kelley, 15, was last seen Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. in Fort Mill. Aaliyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds...
Monroe rescue group finds forever homes for cats and kittens
MONROE, N.C. — Zach's Rescue in Monroe, North Carolina, has been around for 10 years, focusing on finding forever homes for cats and kittens. This weekend, Zach's Rescue will be taking part in the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps find homes for as many pets as possible as overloaded shelters reach critical levels. WCNC Charlotte is helping clear the shelters across the Charlotte area on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
‘A Hero in public, a zero at home’: Charlotte man talks about starting nonprofit confronting domestic violence
Burgess played baseball in Baltimore and became very good; he also played football, but he and his coaches knew being on the diamond would take him far.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
WBTV
Adding apple cider vinegar to your hair care routine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all want healthy hair that’s strong and looks good, but sometimes those professional haircare products just aren’t in the budget. A lot of people turn to home remedies, including apple cider vinegar. But what does it do for the hair? More importantly,...
Knives, marijuana and beer confiscated during search at Indian Land High School, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors and a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search based […]
Dirt bike riders slowed down EMS response to drowning call, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help identifying two dirt bike riders who refused to yield to first responders during an emergency call last weekend. The incident happened on Harrisburg Road near Calvin Hall Road in Indian Land around 4 p.m. on...
‘Ghost guns’ no more: New federal law will help track weapons often found on kids, CMPD says
The rule will require these guns to be treated the same as other firearms made and sold in the U.S.
PLANetizen
Charlotte Approves Protections for Housing Voucher Recipients
A new law in Charlotte, North Carolina offers protection to renters who use housing vouchers in city-funded developments, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on income. As Genna Contino reports for the Charlotte Observer (reposted in Governing), “Under the new policy, owners of city-supported housing approved in the future could receive thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply in a timely manner.”
cn2.com
Summerfest Bringing Famous “Stranger Things” Ferris Wheel to York
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are in York getting ready for Summerfest where we will explain why fans of “Stranger Things” will want to see one special attraction at this year’s event. Fans of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things” may recognize the 60-foot-high Ferris...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What you need to know as Union County prepares for back to school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 41,000 Union County Public Schools students are set to head back to class on Monday, August 29. Five new school resource officers to add to security at district's elementary schools. UCPS is expanding an agriculture and STEM-based career readiness program. Over 95% of...
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
