Union County, NC

WBTV

101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
thecharlottepost.com

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Health
Union County, NC
Society
wccbcharlotte.com

Are You “Quiet Quitting” At Your Job?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a new term for going to work and doing your work, and not going above and beyond. It’s called “quiet quitting.” A lot of people on social media have been talking about the buzzy catchphrase in recent weeks. It’s not actually...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Monroe rescue group finds forever homes for cats and kittens

MONROE, N.C. — Zach's Rescue in Monroe, North Carolina, has been around for 10 years, focusing on finding forever homes for cats and kittens. This weekend, Zach's Rescue will be taking part in the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps find homes for as many pets as possible as overloaded shelters reach critical levels. WCNC Charlotte is helping clear the shelters across the Charlotte area on Saturday, Aug. 27.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

These 4 chores can make your house more valuable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year

According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WBTV

Adding apple cider vinegar to your hair care routine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all want healthy hair that’s strong and looks good, but sometimes those professional haircare products just aren’t in the budget. A lot of people turn to home remedies, including apple cider vinegar. But what does it do for the hair? More importantly,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PLANetizen

Charlotte Approves Protections for Housing Voucher Recipients

A new law in Charlotte, North Carolina offers protection to renters who use housing vouchers in city-funded developments, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on income. As Genna Contino reports for the Charlotte Observer (reposted in Governing), “Under the new policy, owners of city-supported housing approved in the future could receive thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply in a timely manner.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Summerfest Bringing Famous “Stranger Things” Ferris Wheel to York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are in York getting ready for Summerfest where we will explain why fans of “Stranger Things” will want to see one special attraction at this year’s event. Fans of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things” may recognize the 60-foot-high Ferris...
YORK, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

What you need to know as Union County prepares for back to school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 41,000 Union County Public Schools students are set to head back to class on Monday, August 29. Five new school resource officers to add to security at district's elementary schools. UCPS is expanding an agriculture and STEM-based career readiness program. Over 95% of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

