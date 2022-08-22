Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield’s...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
MA Residents & Visitors Await A Breathtaking View
In all my time here in the beautiful Berkshires, there is one place I have yet to visit: People have recommended an excursion high atop Mount Greylock, located in Adams, Massachusetts. From what I've seen, the view from up above will take your breath away and I'll need to experience this for myself, one of these days. The good news is this popular destination is open year round, but if I make my appearance it won't be in the winter time, but there are some brave souls that would make the trek during these cold and snowy months.
Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts
Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County: Here Are 10 Great Acts Coming To Fenway(Well, Right Next Door)
Perhaps you've heard all about it, Berkshire County, but just in case you haven't, allow me to get you familiarized with what's happening this coming Saturday, August 27. The MGM Music Hall Fenway will be officially opening its doors!. And let me tell you, they have an incredible line-up of...
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
iBerkshires.com
Humane Society Shelter to Be Named for Late Veterinarian Dr. Reynolds
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Humane Society will rename its animal shelter the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center in honor of the late veterinarian. Dr. Reynolds died last December in a kayaking accident but his family announced on Tuesday that it will gift the shelter $500,000 in response its "Forever Family" fundraising campaign with a challenge to the community to match this amount.
RELATED PEOPLE
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
thereminder.com
New owner bringing artistic flair to Wilbraham sewing shop
WILBRAHAM – Professional seamstress Emily Engel is the new owner of Sew Special Wilbraham, located at 2442 Boston Rd., offering no frills tailoring and alterations, custom plush pieces, restoration projects, home decor and commissioned fiber art. Formerly known as Sew Special by Joan, Engel worked for the previous owner...
Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022
The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theberkshireedge.com
North Adams is a union town
For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 19 called by the unionized...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
90s themed concert held at Look Park supporting local arts
The Annual Performance Live Tribute Music Fundraiser was held Tuesday evening, rain or shine. The concert theme was 90's themed this year and is held every year to raise funds to support arts enrichment in the Northampton Public Schools.
iBerkshires.com
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
Westfield Pickleball planning first clinic, gauging interest in fall leagues
WESTFIELD — There are just a few spaces still available for the Westfield Pickleball’s first-ever clinic on Sept. 22, rain date Sept. 23, at the Municipal Playground on Greylock Street. There will be two sessions, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., with eight players each session.
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0