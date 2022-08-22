ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

iBerkshires.com

2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield's...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

MA Residents & Visitors Await A Breathtaking View

In all my time here in the beautiful Berkshires, there is one place I have yet to visit: People have recommended an excursion high atop Mount Greylock, located in Adams, Massachusetts. From what I've seen, the view from up above will take your breath away and I'll need to experience this for myself, one of these days. The good news is this popular destination is open year round, but if I make my appearance it won't be in the winter time, but there are some brave souls that would make the trek during these cold and snowy months.
ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9

Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts

Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
LENOX, MA
WUPE

Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts

Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Humane Society Shelter to Be Named for Late Veterinarian Dr. Reynolds

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Humane Society will rename its animal shelter the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center in honor of the late veterinarian. Dr. Reynolds died last December in a kayaking accident but his family announced on Tuesday that it will gift the shelter $500,000 in response its "Forever Family" fundraising campaign with a challenge to the community to match this amount.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight

One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

New owner bringing artistic flair to Wilbraham sewing shop

WILBRAHAM – Professional seamstress Emily Engel is the new owner of Sew Special Wilbraham, located at 2442 Boston Rd., offering no frills tailoring and alterations, custom plush pieces, restoration projects, home decor and commissioned fiber art. Formerly known as Sew Special by Joan, Engel worked for the previous owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022

The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
BRIMFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

North Adams is a union town

For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 19 called by the unionized...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WUPE

Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray

Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

90s themed concert held at Look Park supporting local arts

The Annual Performance Live Tribute Music Fundraiser was held Tuesday evening, rain or shine. The concert theme was 90's themed this year and is held every year to raise funds to support arts enrichment in the Northampton Public Schools.
iBerkshires.com

DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
CLARKSBURG, MA
WUPE

WUPE

