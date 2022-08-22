Read full article on original website
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
You Can Now Get $1 Million for Finding Bug in Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
The Ethereum Foundation has boosted its bug bounty program ahead of the Merge upgrade. It beefed up the top cash bounty to a whopping $1 million for the most critical vulnerabilities. This is four times bigger than the usual reward for high-impact bugs. Security researchers will be able to collect...
GameSwift Moves to Its Own Chain in Collaboration with Polygon (MATIC), Teases “Decentralized Steam” Release
Well known as a mainstream Terra-centric DAO fundraising platform, StarTerra announces a rebranding and radically changes its business model. Also, to set a new standard in GameFi development, the protocol deploys its instruments to its own blockchain. StarTerra migrates to Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem, undergoes rebranding. According to the official announcement...
Emergent Games Launches Genesis 0 Cryotag NFTs for MMORPG Resurgence Today
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Spells of Genesis (SoG) Launches Askian Door Social Hub in Metaverse
With a new product released, various groups of GameFi and Metaverse enthusiasts will have one more opportunity to interact with each other in an inclusive and democratic manner. Spells of Genesis (SoG) launches Askian Door in The Sandbox. According to the official announcement shared by Everdreamsoft, a top-tier Web3 game...
Shiba Eternity to Be Showcased at World's Largest Gaming Event: Details
