Slideshow: 2022 Gettysburg College Freshman Walk
About 800 first-year Gettysburg College students and staff walked from the campus to the National Cemetery yesterday evening. The annual walk is designed to help students learn about Gettysburg and become better connected to the community. Photos by Jim Bargas. Tell your friends. We'd value your comment on this post....
Emelda Bailey wins Garden of the Month Award: Colors and Curves
The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month committee, is pleased to present the August Garden of the Month award to Emelda Bailey of 55 Park Avenue, Gettysburg, PA. August is a tough month for gardens in our area. Minimal rain results in plants drying to a crisp....
Obituary: Dixie M. Vivaldi
Dixie M. Vivaldi, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare. Born June 20, 1931 in Gettysburg she was the daughter of the late John and Verna (Jeffcoat) Moser. Mrs. Vivaldi was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gettysburg where she taught...
Obituary: Linda P. McDannell
Linda P. McDannell, 71, of Orrtanna, PA passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. Born on February 22, 1951 in Gettysburg to the late Richard F. Plank and Virginia I. (White) Plank. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel C. McDannell....
It’s Back to School Time – 1896, That Is!
On Sunday, September 18 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Mt. Joy Township will host a re-opening of “Mud College,” the little 1-room 153-year old red brick schoolhouse, along Baltimore Pike between Gettysburg and Littlestown. Originally one of seven one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout Mt. Joy Township, The Pleasant...
Obituary: Donnie E. Shull
Donnie E. Shull, 80, of Gettysburg, PA died Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born April 10, 1942 in Stanton, VA he was the son of the late Oscar and Mary (Almarode) Shull. He was the husband of the late Jean (Black) Shull who died January 15, 1997.
Murder Mystery Masquerade Gala to Benefit Women and Families
West Point Retreats is hosting a Murder Mystery Masquerade Gala to aid in the completion of the Hanover YWCA recreational center that will provide a space for a community health, a wellness studio, as well as an arts and craft studio. The event, to be held Sep. 3 from 6:00...
Adult program happenings this Fall at the library
As I write this, the beginning of September is three weeks away. This means great anticipation for the programs and events taking place this fall at each library location. The 3-month fall event calendar is in the final preparation stages, so soon everyone will see all of the exciting programs and events taking place in September-November. Here are just a few of the programs for adults.
Art Exhibition “Imprints of Life: Rubbings from Carved Stones of the Han Dynasty” opens on Aug. 31
Schmucker Art Gallery at Gettysburg College is pleased to present Imprints of Life: Rubbings from Carved Stones of the Han Dynasty on display Aug. 31 through Oct.1, 2022. Curated by Kolbe Summer Research Fellow Elinor Gass ’24, under the direction of Professor Yan Sun, this exhibition explores the connectivity between an individual’s character and the historical narratives celebrated in Han society. On display are rubbings taken from carvings on architectural components of burial chambers and above ground shrines in the western Shandong Province from approximately the 1st to 2nd century.
Obituary: Col. John Lawrence Reber
Col. John Lawrence Reber, US Army (Ret), 86, New Oxford, PA passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by family and grateful to be home with his wife. He was born on Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii on April 25, 1936 the son of the late Col. Edward Cassel, US Army (Ret., USMA 28) and Betty Rose Reber. John was the oldest of 3 siblings, along with sisters Patricia and Cynthia. John is survived by his wife, Soo Choi Reber.
Rotary Welcomes Japanese Exchange Student
The Rotary Club of Gettysburg recently welcomed a Japanese teenager to Gettysburg. Maya Ito is from the City of Taitouku, within the Tokyo Province, in Japan. The 17-year-old will begin her senior year at Gettysburg Area High School next week. She plans to play on the high school tennis team this fall and will be looking for other opportunities to be a part of the Gettysburg community while she is here.
Obituary: Mary Ann Rains-Olin
Mary Ann Rains-Olin, 89, Gettysburg, PA passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was born June 4, 1933, in Kershaw, SC, the middle-child of the late Rev. Eugene B. and Velma Parker Lowery. She follows her brothers and sisters, Donald Lowery, Jean Guest, Sandra Cobb, and David Lowery.
Obituary: Marian Z. Martin
Marian Z. Martin, age 55, of Shippensburg, passed away August 19, 2022 at home. She was born June 17, 1967 in Lehigh Cou…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
GARA will raise fees for most rec park rentals
Citing the need to increase salaries for staff members, the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) Board of Directors approved fee increases for most of its rentals, starting in 2023. Executive Director Erin Peddigree said rental fees for the assembly room will increase from $50 to $60 per hour with a...
Gettysburg Community Theater Presents “James and the Giant Peach”
When I was asked to write a story on Director/Choreographer Linden Carbaugh’s rendition of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach at the Gettysburg Community Theater, I knew I would be in for a treat. But I never imagined how much I would enjoy myself, or the emotions it would touch within my own heart.
Obituary: Terry J. Rex
Terry J. "Frog" Rex, age 59, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
UASD reviews funding
Upper Adams School District (UASD) Business Administrator Shelly Hobbes presented a high-level overview of district funding to the school board Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency initiates (PCCD) grant recently came out of the state budget, she said. PCCD initiates financial investments in programs to improve an agency’s...
Obituary: Timothy E. Wrynn
Timothy E. Wrynn, 81, formerly of Gettysburg, PA died Monday morning, August 15, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Born April 1, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late Dennis and Helen (Kelly) Wrynn. While living in Detroit Tim worked for Mr. and Mrs. Walter...
Obituary: Richard S. VanNote
Richard, Rich, Stanley VanNote, age 67, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Carlisle Regional Medi…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Hollabaugh Bros. Peach Fest big boost to United Way
Plump Hollabaugh Bros. peaches made United Way of Adams County’s contributions to the community even juicier this past weekend. Thousands of people flocked to the fourth-generation family farm north of Biglerville on Aug. 13 and 14 to enjoy everything peachy – peach sundaes, peach sundaes, peach pies, peach bread, peach muffins, peach scones, peach sugar cakes and peachy pie.
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
