KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked onto the field for a poignant penalty, then the Chiefs and Packers rested most of their starters in their preseason finale Thursday night, which Kansas City won 17-10 behind two touchdown passes from Shane Buechele. The third-stringer outplayed longtime Chiefs backup Chad Henne, throwing for 166 yards with both of his scoring strikes to journeyman tight end Matt Bushman, who later left with a shoulder injury and did not return. The Packers’ Jordan Love threw for 148 yards with an interception in his final work before Aaron Rodgers takes over for the regular season. Trent Goodson ran for 28 yards and a score as he tries to win the No. 3 running back job for Green Bay. The lasting memory Thursday night wasn’t the score or a play, though, but Mahomes’ penalty.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO