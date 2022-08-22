ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niblo murder trial jury seated; Hamilton presiding judge instead of ill Wheeler

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

A jury was selected late Monday to preside over the murder trial of Luke Sweetser, with a retired Abilene judge replacing 350th District Court Judge Thomas Wheeler due to illness.

Lee Hamilton will preside over the trial, for which a jury was chosen following voir dire, when the prosecution and defense lawyers questioned the pool of potential jurors that numbered 125.

Eight women and four men comprise the jury. There also are two alternates − a man and woman.

Opening remarks are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8rnC_0hQj76hE00

Sweetser has been in Taylor County Jail since his arrest Sept. 17, 2020, on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of real estate developer Thomas Niblo, his brother-in-law. The victim was shot fatally in his bed eight times Dec. 12, 2016.

If convicted, the sentencing options are five to 99 years or life in prison. A fine up to $10,000 also could be imposed along with the prison term.

Prior to retiring in December 2020, Hamilton served on the bench 31 years , the last 20 as judge of the 104th District Court. Hamilton did not seek reelection at the end of his term, and Jeff Propst won the seat in a run-off and began serving Jan. 1, 2021.

Taylor County requested Monday morning for a replacement for Wheeler. His illness was not disclosed to the Reporter-News.

The assignment of Hamilton was approved by the Seventh Administrative Judicial Region of Texas, presided by 318th Family District Court Judge Dean Rucker in Midland.

Because the trial had not started, Hamilton was able to pick up on the pretrial schedule and oversee the hearing through its conclusion.

Quizzing the jury pool

Representing the state are Assistant District Attorneys Dan Joiner and Erin Stamey, who handled jury selection process.

She took the prosecution's allotted 90 minutes to discuss with the pool their responsibilities as jurors and several legal principles, such as the importance of scientific evidence − or its absence − in reaching a verdict and burden of proof.

Jurors also were asked to disclose any connections to the defendant, victim, their families or potential witnesses that were listed on a screen.

Following the prosecution, defense attorney Lynn Ingalsbe spent about 30 minutes talking with the jury pool. Sweetser, wearing glasses, a dark suit, light pink shirt and blue tie, sat next to Ingalsbe.

Ingalsbe's questions addressed the presumed innocence of any defendant, even when indicted, and that the burden is on the prosecution to erase all reasonable doubt.

"It's time to put up or shut up," Ingalsbe said.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News.  If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Niblo murder trial jury seated; Hamilton presiding judge instead of ill Wheeler

IN THIS ARTICLE
