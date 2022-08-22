Ms. Odessa Devane, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Jasper, Fla. Odessa was born Nov. 6, 1953, to Woodrow Wilson Devane and Carolyn June Napier Devane. She was of the Church of God faith and was a member of the Madison Church of God. Odessa worked as a waitress for many years in Madison, working for Shelby's, Norris Pharmacy Café and the Waffle House restaurants. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and spending time with family, especially her grandkids. In the early 80's, she entered the Crash Derby event in the Houston Astrodome, in the Powder Puff Division, where she finished in 3rd place and had her name displayed in lights on the Astrodome Scoreboard. Odessa was preceded in death by Woodrow and Carolyn Devane; one brother, David Devane and a sister, Shirley Hartley.

JASPER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO