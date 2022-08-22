Read full article on original website
greenepublishing.com
Pinetta Elementary School has new principal
Yolanda Davis is Pinetta Elementary School's new principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Davis was working at Ken's BBQ when Della Carroll approached her and told her Madison County Central School needed more ESE teachers. Davis started working in ESE and obtained her Education degree. Yolanda has been an assistant principal for approximately 17 years.
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
WALB 10
Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year. It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
greenepublishing.com
Odessa Devane 1953 – 2022
Ms. Odessa Devane, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Jasper, Fla. Odessa was born Nov. 6, 1953, to Woodrow Wilson Devane and Carolyn June Napier Devane. She was of the Church of God faith and was a member of the Madison Church of God. Odessa worked as a waitress for many years in Madison, working for Shelby's, Norris Pharmacy Café and the Waffle House restaurants. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and spending time with family, especially her grandkids. In the early 80's, she entered the Crash Derby event in the Houston Astrodome, in the Powder Puff Division, where she finished in 3rd place and had her name displayed in lights on the Astrodome Scoreboard. Odessa was preceded in death by Woodrow and Carolyn Devane; one brother, David Devane and a sister, Shirley Hartley.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
greenepublishing.com
First Responder Spotlight: Meet FHP Trooper Craig Lents
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Senior Trooper Craig Lents started his work in law enforcement at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDT) in the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance in 2005. In July of 2011, the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance officially transitioned from FDT to the FHP as a result of Senate Bill 2160, and Lents has continued his work there ever since. Now, Lents belongs to Troop I of the Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE), and primarily services Madison, Taylor and Jefferson Counties, as he lives in the area.
Addressing period poverty in Leon County
21% of women in Leon County live at or below the poverty level. This means they may not be able to afford menstrual products.
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community
A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.
greenepublishing.com
Ernest Pryor, Sr.
Mr. Ernest Pryor, Sr., age 100, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in Pinetta, Fla. Mr. Pryor was born on Nov. 20, 1921 in Pinetta, Fla. to Mr. John Pryor and Mrs. Rubell Dukes Pryor. He was a lifelong resident of Madison, and a member of both Mt. Zion Church in Madison, Fla. and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla.
WCTV
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
Citrus County Chronicle
TCC's Dr. Kimberly Moore selected for fellowship
TALLAHASSEE — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced today that Dr. Kimberly Moore, Vice President for Workforce Development at Tallahassee Community College, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. This program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two adults arrested for harboring missing juvenile
A Lake City couple was arrested for allegedly lying to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives on the whereabouts of a missing juvenile. According to a CCSO press release, detectives took James and Robin Kite into custody after an investigation revealed they reportedly kept the missing juvenile, Dalia Martinez-Lopez, from her parents.
WCTV
Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers. He’s also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year. This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or...
Lake City, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Suwannee High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALB 10
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
WALB 10
Valdosta High School players earn their paws and stripes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You aren’t a wildcat until you’ve earned your paws and stripes. Valdosta High School held their first Wildcat Stripe and Paw day. An event that allowed past players, dads, uncles, and brothers to come and share in the wildcat tradition of placing the stripes and paws for current players.
WCJB
Two arrested for harboring missing Columbia County teenager
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are charging two adults after they lied about harboring a missing 17-year-old girl. Sheriff’s deputies say they found Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, at a friend’s house on Sunday after she went missing four days earlier. During the investigation,...
