ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Madison, MD
Madison County, FL
Football
Madison County, FL
Education
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
Madison, FL
Local
Maryland Education
College Park, MD
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Madison County, FL
College Park, MD
Sports
Madison County, FL
Sports
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#University Of Maryland#Cowboys#American Football#Troy University
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable

LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
greenepublishing.com

Ernest Pryor, Sr.

Mr. Ernest Pryor, Sr., age 100, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in Pinetta, Fla. Mr. Pryor was born on Nov. 20, 1921 in Pinetta, Fla. to Mr. John Pryor and Mrs. Rubell Dukes Pryor. He was a lifelong resident of Madison, and a member of both Mt. Zion Church in Madison, Fla. and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla.
PINETTA, FL
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats vs Hornets digital tickets now available

VALDOSTA – Digital tickets are available now at GoFan for the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Cook County Hornets football game this Friday. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Cook County Hornets are on GoFan now!
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat

David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Odessa Devane 1953 – 2022

Ms. Odessa Devane, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Jasper, Fla. Odessa was born Nov. 6, 1953, to Woodrow Wilson Devane and Carolyn June Napier Devane. She was of the Church of God faith and was a member of the Madison Church of God. Odessa worked as a waitress for many years in Madison, working for Shelby's, Norris Pharmacy Café and the Waffle House restaurants. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and spending time with family, especially her grandkids. In the early 80's, she entered the Crash Derby event in the Houston Astrodome, in the Powder Puff Division, where she finished in 3rd place and had her name displayed in lights on the Astrodome Scoreboard. Odessa was preceded in death by Woodrow and Carolyn Devane; one brother, David Devane and a sister, Shirley Hartley.
JASPER, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
greenepublishing.com

First Responder Spotlight: Meet FHP Trooper Craig Lents

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Senior Trooper Craig Lents started his work in law enforcement at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDT) in the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance in 2005. In July of 2011, the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance officially transitioned from FDT to the FHP as a result of Senate Bill 2160, and Lents has continued his work there ever since. Now, Lents belongs to Troop I of the Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE), and primarily services Madison, Taylor and Jefferson Counties, as he lives in the area.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers. He’s also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year. This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee City Commission Matlow, Bellamy seat election update

In the spotlight: Mrs.Rankins's fried chicken recipe. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. As of 11pm, TPD is still working to communicate with the barricaded suspect and have not yet apprehended him. TCC Healthcare Funding. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT. Recording of WCTV's 5:30 p.m. show. FSU Women’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy