Florida State vs. Duquesne football preview, prediction
Week 0 of the 2022 college football season kicks off as Florida State welcomes FCS opponent Duquesne to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Florida State enters Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience, still waiting to see a winning season, but returning enough production to put the Seminoles in good ...
Redshirt sophomore linebacker to miss 2022 season
The Seminoles lose another player for the year.
Seminoles to be without Ja'Khi Douglas for at least season-opener
Florida State will open the season without a playmaker on offense.
Florida State could be next in college football realignment trend
College football realignment is in the air again this offseason, and now it appears Florida State is the one looking for a new conference. School president Richard McCullough recently met with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and let it be known that Florida State is ready for anything. ...
Duquesne head coach, players speak prior to Florida State matchup
The Dukes are confident ahead of a showdown with the Seminoles.
Florida State's Josh Farmer ready to represent
The Florida State football team opens their season Saturday at home against Duquesne and when the Seminoles take the field, there are always guys from the Big Bend and south GA to pay attention to.
How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes
All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State's season-opener.
Tallahassee, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Florida State High School football team will have a game with Leon High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Chiles High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
greenepublishing.com
Ernest Pryor, Sr.
Mr. Ernest Pryor, Sr., age 100, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in Pinetta, Fla. Mr. Pryor was born on Nov. 20, 1921 in Pinetta, Fla. to Mr. John Pryor and Mrs. Rubell Dukes Pryor. He was a lifelong resident of Madison, and a member of both Mt. Zion Church in Madison, Fla. and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats vs Hornets digital tickets now available
VALDOSTA – Digital tickets are available now at GoFan for the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Cook County Hornets football game this Friday. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Cook County Hornets are on GoFan now!
Alabama Man Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery $50 Scratch-Off
The Florida Lottery announced that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fotopoulos shared that he
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
greenepublishing.com
Odessa Devane 1953 – 2022
Ms. Odessa Devane, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Jasper, Fla. Odessa was born Nov. 6, 1953, to Woodrow Wilson Devane and Carolyn June Napier Devane. She was of the Church of God faith and was a member of the Madison Church of God. Odessa worked as a waitress for many years in Madison, working for Shelby's, Norris Pharmacy Café and the Waffle House restaurants. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and spending time with family, especially her grandkids. In the early 80's, she entered the Crash Derby event in the Houston Astrodome, in the Powder Puff Division, where she finished in 3rd place and had her name displayed in lights on the Astrodome Scoreboard. Odessa was preceded in death by Woodrow and Carolyn Devane; one brother, David Devane and a sister, Shirley Hartley.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
greenepublishing.com
First Responder Spotlight: Meet FHP Trooper Craig Lents
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Senior Trooper Craig Lents started his work in law enforcement at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDT) in the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance in 2005. In July of 2011, the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance officially transitioned from FDT to the FHP as a result of Senate Bill 2160, and Lents has continued his work there ever since. Now, Lents belongs to Troop I of the Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE), and primarily services Madison, Taylor and Jefferson Counties, as he lives in the area.
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
WCTV
Local college students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Biden has announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers. He’s also extending the payment pause on most loans through the end of this year. This will impact millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of current or...
WCTV
Tallahassee City Commission Matlow, Bellamy seat election update
In the spotlight: Mrs.Rankins's fried chicken recipe. Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show. As of 11pm, TPD is still working to communicate with the barricaded suspect and have not yet apprehended him. TCC Healthcare Funding. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT. Recording of WCTV's 5:30 p.m. show. FSU Women’s...
