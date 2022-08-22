Read full article on original website
A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community
A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
greenepublishing.com
First Responder Spotlight: Meet FHP Trooper Craig Lents
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Senior Trooper Craig Lents started his work in law enforcement at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDT) in the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance in 2005. In July of 2011, the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance officially transitioned from FDT to the FHP as a result of Senate Bill 2160, and Lents has continued his work there ever since. Now, Lents belongs to Troop I of the Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE), and primarily services Madison, Taylor and Jefferson Counties, as he lives in the area.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
Addressing period poverty in Leon County
21% of women in Leon County live at or below the poverty level. This means they may not be able to afford menstrual products.
valdostatoday.com
Winners announced in Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
HAHIRA – The Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest winners were announced at the WWALS fundraiser. Everyone had a good time, it was a successful fundraiser for WWALS, and here are the winners of the Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. The winners were chosen by judges J.J. Rolle,...
WTVM
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
greenepublishing.com
Pinetta Elementary School has new principal
Yolanda Davis is Pinetta Elementary School's new principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Davis was working at Ken's BBQ when Della Carroll approached her and told her Madison County Central School needed more ESE teachers. Davis started working in ESE and obtained her Education degree. Yolanda has been an assistant principal for approximately 17 years.
WCJB
Chevella Young, Ricky Jernigan set to fill city council seats in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the votes were still being counted by the end of election day but two candidates are set to join the City Council of Lake City. District 10 candidate Chevella Young won the race. She is set to replace Eugene Jefferson, who did not run in the race.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two adults arrested for harboring missing juvenile
A Lake City couple was arrested for allegedly lying to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives on the whereabouts of a missing juvenile. According to a CCSO press release, detectives took James and Robin Kite into custody after an investigation revealed they reportedly kept the missing juvenile, Dalia Martinez-Lopez, from her parents.
WCTV
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
Dailey, Dozier heading for runoff in Tallahassee mayor’s race
The city of Tallahassee’s mayoral primary election was one of many races in Leon County on the ballot during Tuesday’s Florida Primary elections.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
click orlando
Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
ecbpublishing.com
Shooting; One Dead
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approxiametly 9:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of E. Clark Ave., in Monticello, in reference to a shooting. The victim, Essie May Copeland, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by Jefferson County EMS, but succumbed to her injuries later that same night.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
WALB 10
Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year. It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
greenepublishing.com
FDOT pauses northern turnpike extension
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced recently that it was putting on hold the Northern Turnpike Extension Project as its Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) Study had concluded with no viable routes proposed. In its Thursday, Aug. 4, announcement, the department added that it would not be pursuing the project...
