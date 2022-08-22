Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
St. Francis High School principal suspended pending results of investigation
St. Francis High School principal Br. Michael Duffy has been suspended, he is accused of "non-physical inappropriate behavior," a school spokesperson confirmed to 7 News Wednesday.
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
Former Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
West Seneca high school teacher receives Fulbright award
The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced today that Laura Low of West Seneca West Senior High School has received a Fulbright award.
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
RELATED PEOPLE
South Buffalo debris processing facility owner faces stiff penalties
A news release from the Office of the New York Attorney General says its operations led to "incessant dust, noise, odors, vermin and traffic" in the surrounding community.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Woman Charged with Murder of Another in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been charged for the shooting murder of a...
WGRZ TV
75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks not one but two milestones for the Buffalo International Horse show, this will be the 75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show along with celebrating 100 years at this historic facility located at 950 Amherst Street in Buffalo, NY. This year's Buffalo International Horse Show and the takes place September 15th-18th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Earn While You Learn' program giving paid jobs to students while attending school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools have found a way to get their students a paycheck and an education. It's a new 'Earn While You Learn' program that allows students to get what they need in the classroom and help support their families. The pandemic has affected everyone, including...
buffalorising.com
The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard
Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
New concept from longtime restaurant operators to replace Loughran's
SNYDER, N.Y. — A new restaurant concept is coming to Snyder this December, when a group of restaurant owners from Florida hope to develop the same neighborhood feel long enjoyed at the former Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant. Led by Kenmore-Tonawanda natives Joe Freer and Greg Wakeham, Grezi will...
sweetbuffalo716.com
Happening tonight: Vehicles for Vets 2022 at Buffalo Riverworks is free to the public
Tonight is a very special night at Buffalo RiverWorks as Basil Family Dealerships hosts their sixth annual “Vehicle for Vets” event where Basil will be giving away a brand vehicle to a local veteran, and also giving away a second brand new vehicle to a first responder!. Since...
Comments / 0