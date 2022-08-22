ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, FL

FanSided

FSU football: Top 10 bold predictions for 2022 season

FSU football will be looking to get back to respectability in 2022. We give our top 10 BOLD season predictions for the Noles. Notice the word BOLD for these FSU football season predictions, so they are supposed to be out of the ordinary. Last year’s version can be read here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight a coach who simply out coached the other team. In this case it’s the coach that brought that hammer. Our week 1 coach of the week is no other than Coach Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.
QUITMAN, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta High School players earn their paws and stripes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You aren’t a wildcat until you’ve earned your paws and stripes. Valdosta High School held their first Wildcat Stripe and Paw day. An event that allowed past players, dads, uncles, and brothers to come and share in the wildcat tradition of placing the stripes and paws for current players.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats vs Hornets digital tickets now available

VALDOSTA – Digital tickets are available now at GoFan for the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Cook County Hornets football game this Friday. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Cook County Hornets are on GoFan now!
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

Ernest Pryor, Sr.

Mr. Ernest Pryor, Sr., age 100, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in Pinetta, Fla. Mr. Pryor was born on Nov. 20, 1921 in Pinetta, Fla. to Mr. John Pryor and Mrs. Rubell Dukes Pryor. He was a lifelong resident of Madison, and a member of both Mt. Zion Church in Madison, Fla. and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla.
PINETTA, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location

VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable

LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the rest of the evening Monday. Showers were moving through a few border counties in South Georgia while a batch of thunderstorms were south of Blountstown as of 5:15 p.m. Monday. These were moving east to east-southeast. The rain odds are anticipated to drop after dusk as daytime heating is lost. Lows Tuesday morning will be back into the 70s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.

