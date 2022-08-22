Read full article on original website
Redshirt sophomore linebacker to miss 2022 season
The Seminoles lose another player for the year.
FSU football: Top 10 bold predictions for 2022 season
FSU football will be looking to get back to respectability in 2022. We give our top 10 BOLD season predictions for the Noles. Notice the word BOLD for these FSU football season predictions, so they are supposed to be out of the ordinary. Last year’s version can be read here.
Duquesne head coach, players speak prior to Florida State matchup
The Dukes are confident ahead of a showdown with the Seminoles.
Florida State vs. Duquesne football preview, prediction
Week 0 of the 2022 college football season kicks off as Florida State welcomes FCS opponent Duquesne to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Florida State enters Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience, still waiting to see a winning season, but returning enough production to put the Seminoles in good ...
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight a coach who simply out coached the other team. In this case it’s the coach that brought that hammer. Our week 1 coach of the week is no other than Coach Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.
How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes
All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State's season-opener.
Florida State's Josh Farmer ready to represent
The Florida State football team opens their season Saturday at home against Duquesne and when the Seminoles take the field, there are always guys from the Big Bend and south GA to pay attention to.
WALB 10
Valdosta High School players earn their paws and stripes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You aren’t a wildcat until you’ve earned your paws and stripes. Valdosta High School held their first Wildcat Stripe and Paw day. An event that allowed past players, dads, uncles, and brothers to come and share in the wildcat tradition of placing the stripes and paws for current players.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats vs Hornets digital tickets now available
VALDOSTA – Digital tickets are available now at GoFan for the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Cook County Hornets football game this Friday. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Cook County Hornets are on GoFan now!
Florida A&M ready to "hit someone else" as date with North Carolina approaches
Saturday is going to be a special night in Chapel Hill when the North Carolina football team hosts Florida A&M, and head football coach Mack Brown has made sure of it.
greenepublishing.com
Ernest Pryor, Sr.
Mr. Ernest Pryor, Sr., age 100, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in Pinetta, Fla. Mr. Pryor was born on Nov. 20, 1921 in Pinetta, Fla. to Mr. John Pryor and Mrs. Rubell Dukes Pryor. He was a lifelong resident of Madison, and a member of both Mt. Zion Church in Madison, Fla. and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla.
Lake City, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Suwannee High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Alabama man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery $50 scratch-off, takes lump sum
The winner of the Florida Lottery’s $1 million prize is an Alabama resident. Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Tampa Free Press reports he took the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
WCTV
Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the rest of the evening Monday. Showers were moving through a few border counties in South Georgia while a batch of thunderstorms were south of Blountstown as of 5:15 p.m. Monday. These were moving east to east-southeast. The rain odds are anticipated to drop after dusk as daytime heating is lost. Lows Tuesday morning will be back into the 70s.
WALB 10
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
