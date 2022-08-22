ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci Says Recent Attacks on Public Health Officials Reflect a ‘Distortion of Reality’ (Video)

As Dr. Anthony Fauci prepares to exit his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as as the chief medical advisor to President Biden this year, he’s not feeling great about the general situation for health professionals at the moment. According to the doctor, threats are constantly pouring in as a result of an outright “distortion of reality.”
TheDailyBeast

Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)

Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
MSNBC

Biden’s statement on 'Slavery Remembrance Day' targets whitewashers

President Joe Biden on Saturday released a brief statement in recognition of Slavery Remembrance Day, the newly established day of reflection meant to acknowledge slavery’s role in the United States' founding and legacy. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced a resolution last year seeking federal...
The Hill

The media myth of Democratic momentum

“Democrats Enter the Fall Armed With Something New: Hope” (New York Times) “Democrats Are Starting to See a Path to Victory in November” (Vanity Fair) “Jubilant Senate Democrats head home with momentum” (Washington Post) Many in the media really, really want you to believe that the Democratic...
Washington Examiner

Democrats give away the game ahead of midterm elections

The Democrats’ twin messages to voters this midterm season are: Republicans are putting our democracy at risk, and former President Donald Trump is the most dangerous enemy America has ever faced. While both messages are propaganda promoted by a party that lost its moral compass once Trump arrived in Washington, if lies are repeated often enough, they will eventually resonate with voters.
Washington Examiner

$50 million emergency bill introduced to aid migrants bused to DC

Humanitarian groups in Washington, D.C., could receive up to $50 million in additional aid to assist migrants being bused from southern border states under a proposed bill from congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). The proposed bill would bolster the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program by providing...
WASHINGTON, DC
