Dr. Fauci Says Recent Attacks on Public Health Officials Reflect a ‘Distortion of Reality’ (Video)
As Dr. Anthony Fauci prepares to exit his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as as the chief medical advisor to President Biden this year, he’s not feeling great about the general situation for health professionals at the moment. According to the doctor, threats are constantly pouring in as a result of an outright “distortion of reality.”
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Democrats Discover Only The Federal Government Can Solve The Border Crisis | Opinion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus asylum claimants to Democratic strongholds has sent politicians and bureaucrats into a panic.
Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)
Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
MSNBC
Biden’s statement on 'Slavery Remembrance Day' targets whitewashers
President Joe Biden on Saturday released a brief statement in recognition of Slavery Remembrance Day, the newly established day of reflection meant to acknowledge slavery’s role in the United States' founding and legacy. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced a resolution last year seeking federal...
The media myth of Democratic momentum
“Democrats Enter the Fall Armed With Something New: Hope” (New York Times) “Democrats Are Starting to See a Path to Victory in November” (Vanity Fair) “Jubilant Senate Democrats head home with momentum” (Washington Post) Many in the media really, really want you to believe that the Democratic...
White House launches new war on secrecy
The National Security Council has initiated a behind-the-scenes effort to rein in the classification system. But that means digging in for an overdue brawl with spy agencies.
Washington Examiner
Democrats give away the game ahead of midterm elections
The Democrats’ twin messages to voters this midterm season are: Republicans are putting our democracy at risk, and former President Donald Trump is the most dangerous enemy America has ever faced. While both messages are propaganda promoted by a party that lost its moral compass once Trump arrived in Washington, if lies are repeated often enough, they will eventually resonate with voters.
Trump’s Truth Social Accused of Stiffing Internet Hosting Firm Out of $1.6 Million (Report)
Donald Trump’s Truth Social is in a battle with RightForge over $1.6 million the conservative internet-hosting vendor says it’s owed, according to a Fox Business report Thursday. Three sources told Fox Business that Truth Social stopped making payments in March, just a month after launching in February. According...
Pentagon denies Washington mayor's request for migrant help
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Pentagon, for the second time in recent weeks, denied on Monday a request by Washington's mayor to help receive migrants arriving from Republican-led states Texas and Arizona in a bid to shift responsibility to the federal government and Democrats.
Business Insider
The problem with the Afghanistan withdrawal is that the US was still there in August 2021
A year ago this week, the final US troops left Afghanistan as the Taliban swept across the country. The Taliban's swift victory and violence during the withdrawal lead many to call it a failure by President Joe Biden. Afghanistan was indeed a failure for the US, but it was one...
Even Jared Kushner Won’t Commit to Working in a 2nd Trump White House (Video)
The former presidential adviser didn’t exactly say yes when asked if he would return. Former senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner didn’t fully commit to work for a second Trump term in the White House should the opportunity come to pass. Kushner appeared on Fox News’ Wednesday segment of...
Washington Examiner
$50 million emergency bill introduced to aid migrants bused to DC
Humanitarian groups in Washington, D.C., could receive up to $50 million in additional aid to assist migrants being bused from southern border states under a proposed bill from congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). The proposed bill would bolster the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program by providing...
TheWrap
