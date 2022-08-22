WeAreSC On3 8/22/22: Statement on Bru McCoy, Top 100 Players, and Riley's Acting Gig

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at USC releasing a statement on former Trojan wideout Bru McCoy, several Trojans landing on ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in college football, and Lincoln Riley’s new acting gig.

Statement on Bru McCoy

Yesterday afternoon, USC released a statement regarding the eligibility of wide receiver Bru McCoy.

A five-star recruit in the class of 2019, McCoy played in six games for USC as a redshirt freshman in 2020. However, he was suspended from the team prior to the start of the 2021 season due to domestic violence allegations.

After not playing at all in 2021, McCoy entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the season. He has since committed to Tennessee, but has yet to be ruled eligible for the 2022 season by the NCAA.

Volunteer fans are claiming that USC is blocking McCoy’s eligibility. However, the school asserted that “the issue of Bru’s eligibility ultimately rests with the NCAA, and we wish him the very best.

Top 100 Players

ESPN recently put out its list of the top 100 players in college football for the 2022 season. Five USC players made it onto the list.

USC’s two highest-profile transfers of this offseason both landed in the top ten. Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison came in at number nine, and quarterback Caleb Williams immediately followed him at ten.

ESPN ranked Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams as two of the top ten players in college football. (Photo via USC Athletics Twitter)

In addition, running back Travis Dye landed at 56, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees ranked 81st, and wide receiver Mario Williams rounded out the list at number 100.

Four of the five USC players to make the list (all but Vorhees) are transfers. That seems rather fitting, given that it was been an offseason marked by major change within the program.

Riley’s Acting Gig

In yet another sign that the season is right around the corner, college football promos are beginning to air on television. One of them, an add for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff show that dropped yesterday, features USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

In the add, Riley gives a car to Fox analyst (and former Notre Dame quarterback) Brady Quinn as a bribe to try and get the Trojans on Big Noon Kickoff. While well-intended, the brains at Fox clearly forgot to realize that a Trojan would never give a free car to a Notre Dame alum. Hence, the add is definitely a little awkward despite Riley’s strong acting performance.