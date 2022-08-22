NEW: Ole Miss Wide Receiver Dayton Wade joins Spirit NIL

Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade

The Ole Miss Spirit, via Spirit NIL, has signed Rebel Wide Receiver Dayton Wade to an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) contract for the duration of the 2022 football season.

Wade is a 5-9 175-pound junior transfer from Western Kentucky. He’s worked his way into the playing rotation among the wideouts this fall camp.

Wade was plagued by injuries in his two seasons at WKU and finally opted to transfer out. However, in a healthy three-game stretch he showed his potential prowess, catching 19 passes for 180 yards.

Wade joins his former Western Kentucky teammate, Offensive Lineman Mason Brooks, as new members of Ole Miss football.

Dayton has showed his value daily in the practices the media has been allowed to view during fall camp.

OIe Miss is in its fourth week, and Wade has routinely shown up with catches. He’s even had two or three instances where he made “circus,” one-handed grabs.

Wade is expected to take snaps at both wideout positions, and he could also help out in the slot when needed.

“I’ve had a good fall camp,” Wade said. He’s a member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. “I’ve worked myself into a good role that can impact the team at all three receiver positions, and I know the offense well enough to help the younger guys who don’t know it as well.

“The mental part of the game has always come easy to me and is one of my strengths.”

Dayton Wade joins Deantre Prince and others as Ole Miss Spirit NIL partners

Dayton becomes the 17th football player signed by Spirit NIL for the 2022 season.

The others: Cornerback Deantre Prince, Linebacker Khari Coleman, Defensive End Isaiah Iton, Safety Otis Reese, Nose Tackle J.J. Pegues, Running Back Kentrel Bullock, Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins, Offensive Tackle Jeremy James, Center Caleb Warren, Safety Isheem Young, Safety Tysheem Johnson, Cornerback Davison Igbinosun, Wide Receiver Malik Heath, Defensive End Tywone Malone, Defensive End Jamond Gordon, and Cornerback Markevious Brown.

Nine of those players are anticipated to start or are considered starters. The other eight figure in heavily for quality playing time.