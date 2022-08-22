ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum provides initial thoughts on new Big Ten media rights deal

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

ESPN and SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show on Monday to break down the new Big Ten media rights deal and what it means for other conferences moving forward.

Finebaum believes the new deal only further solidifies the SEC and the Big Ten as the two major powerhouses in college football.

“I think what’s happened guys has really put an exclamation point on what we already know,” Finebaum said of his initial reaction. “College football now is essentially a two-conference race between the Big Ten and the SEC. We already knew that because this Big Ten thing was anticipated but I think the overwhelming breadth of it and the positivity is something that Kevin Warren and the Big Ten have fought really extensively for since football shut down during COVID.”

Based on his sources, Finebaum says folks in SEC country are a bit taken aback by the Big Ten’s surge since announcing the additions of USC and UCLA.

“It’s an incredibly significant moment for Kevin Warren and the Big Ten,” Finebaum said. “Everywhere, rightly or wrongly, Kevin Warren is declared the winner of the week. Those of us in SEC country aren’t used to seeing that. We’re used to seeing the SEC on top of everything. It doesn’t change anything where we live, it just makes it more pronounced. When you look at the numbers, and guys everybody judges things by how much money you make and how much revenue you bring in, it’s incredibly significant for the Big Ten conference.”

Big Ten lands $7 billion deal

The Big Ten Conference made waves last week, announcing a historic media rights deal that’ll feature the conference across multiple networks, including CBS, FOX, NBC and NBC’s Peacock.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the new seven-year agreement will “begin July 1, 2023, and run through the end of the 2029-30 athletic year.”

Additionally, the college football insider writes the Big Ten will “bring in more than $7 billion” over the course of the agreements.

“Specific terms were not disclosed, but a financial windfall won’t come immediately, according to media sources,” added Thamel. “The CBS payout in Year 1 of the agreement is lower since it still will be carrying SEC games during the 2023 season, and will air only seven Big Ten contests that fall.

“But the Big Ten’s per-school distribution will slope upward in Year 2 of the deal, when new members USC and UCLA enter the Big Ten. Revenue will rise substantially beginning in Year 3.”

The Big Ten also announced CBS, FOX and NBC will combine efforts to televise the seven Big Ten Football Championship Games during the term.

FOX will be up first, carrying the game in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. Meanwhile, CBS will broadcast the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2024 and 2028, with NBC taking over in 2026.

On3’s Stephen Samra contributed to this report.

