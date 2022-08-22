Video: GG Jackson on the first time he dunked

South Carolina men's basketball star GG Jackson at the Gamecock Central Kickoff Party at Steel Hands (Joe Macheca/Gamecock Central).

GG Jackson tells the story of just how young he was when he dunked for the first time in an exclusive Garnet Trust interview with Collyn Taylor.

Jackson steps on the floor with great size (6-foot-9) with good length and explosive pop. He plays with a great motor, switching ends very quickly. Jackson is an instinctive weakside shot blocker. We would like to see him rebound more consistently, but he is capable. Jackson has a good handle and is very good in iso- situations in the half-court. He plays with great balance and a sturdy base off the bounce. While his jump shot is becoming more consistent, he is great in the mid-range, but playing out of the mid-post and with pull-ups. He will need to continue getting stronger, but he is not yet scratching the surface of his potential. Jackson is an interesting prospect where he is already producing at a high clip, but he also has a lot of ceiling left to grow.

Jackson’s new ranking

After reclassifying to the 2022 class, Jackson comes in at No. 10 in On3’s 2022 ranking. He remains a five-star and has a 98 grade. Formerly the No. 1 player in 2023, the 2022 class was a deeper class with more top-end, NBA-type talent. While moving up a class will certainly start Jackson’s NBA career earlier, it will also give him more competition at the top.

Anyone who watched Jackson over the last two months got a chance to see his overall versatility and why NBA scouts are intrigued. The MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp averaged 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds. He showcased creation in the half-court, off the bounce, and defensive versatility both in the passing lanes and weakside rim protection.

Jackson followed up his MVP performance by averaging 15.3-points, 12.0-rebounds, 2.3-blocks, and 1.3-steals per game at Nike’s Peach Jam. Dozens of NBA scouts were at both events.

