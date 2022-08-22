Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks trading Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews likely won’t happen until closer to the trade deadline. Blackhawks fans, enjoy them while they are here. The signing of Jack Johnson...
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
