Lincoln, NE

Casey Thompson gives surprising take while comparing Nebraska's skill positions to Texas

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
Casey Thompson began his collegiate career at Texas and spent three seasons with the Longhorns. After last season, he entered the transfer portal and joined Nebraska. With the starting quarterback job now secured, Thompson went in-depth on comparing the talent and depth on the Nebraska and Texas rosters.

His take might come as a little bit of a surprise.

“The biggest thing is, Nebraska football, we have a lot more bodies out there. So we have more players, more depth at every position,” Thompson said. “Offense, defense, special teams, offensive line, we have more bodies. Receiver room we have more receivers. And the same thing with the running backs. I really like the way the running back room and the receivers and tight ends are on offense. We have great leadership in each room and I think the running backs, we have guys that have really good game experience.

“And even in the quarterback room here, I think it’s very unique. You have different types of quarterbacks in the room. You have me, Logan [Smothers] and Chubba [Purdy] who all have game experience, and then you have Richard [Torres] and Heinrich [Haarberg] who also are very talented players, have big arms. So I would say every position is probably a little deeper.”

Thompson thinks Nebraska’s talent is right there with Texas

In addition to simply having more depth, Thompson believes that Nebraska’s talent truly compares to that of Texas as well. That is especially true at wide receiver and running back, two positions Thompson has been impressed by since joining the Huskers.

“As far as the skill level and the talent, I would say Trey Palmer is probably the fastest receiver that I’ve thrown to,” said Thompson. “He’s up there with like Xavier Worthy. Definitely him and Marcus [Washington] get out of their brakes really well. Omar [Manning], Alante [Brown], Isaiah [Garcia-Castaneda], we have a lot of guys. Brody Belt, I mean we have a really deep receiving room. And the running backs as well.

“Good thing we have good coaches, because coach [Bryan] Applewhite is going to have to pick the rotation of how that’s going to go. So I trust the coaches. We’re going to rotate six or seven receivers on offense, we’re going to rotate multiple running backs as well. So I’ll be happy with whoever’s in. And there’s certain plays that we have – each guy has different strengths and weaknesses. So we’ll try to play to their strengths.”

With an immense amount of talent and depth, Thompson’s expectations for his offense are high. Throughout camp, he has held the players around him to a high standard.

“Yeah, I mean some days like when we start practice and we go one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens during training camp, I challenged the guys,” Thompson added. “I’d be like let’s go ten-for-ten, or a lot of days we got seven or eight out of ten. We had one day during training camp where we went 10-for-10 the first 10 passes. I told the receivers we just went 10-for-10 that period and they’re like, ‘Oh really, I didn’t even know that.’ And I was like yeah, I’ve been trying to get that for weeks. So they understand the level that we wanna [be at].”

