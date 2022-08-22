Most people and businesses who file (or filed) certain 2019 or 2020 tax returns late are going to receive penalty relief in the form of refunds or abatements from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Even if you already paid those penalties, the IRS intends to issue refunds or credits. The agency says nearly 1.6 million taxpayers will automatically receive more than $1.2 billion in payments by the end of September.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 HOURS AGO