Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
Regulators Fine Major Banks for Using WhatsApp, Explained
Big banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BOFA) are seeing massive fines for using the encrypted communication tool WhatsApp. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are spearheading fines in an effort to maintain transparency in the financial industry. Big banks are using...
Global X ETFs Survey: American Perspective on Digital Assets Exposure
In August 2022, we surveyed 310 individuals in the U.S. on their attitudes towards and familiarity with the digital assets space. The purpose of the survey was to see how much the average investor knew about digital assets and their willingness to invest within the sector. Topics ranged from appealing aspects of blockchain technology to concerns hindering widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
FDIC sends 5 companies, including FTX.US, cease and desist letters for making false statements about deposit insurance
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) said Aug. 19 that it issued letters demanding Cryptonews.com, Cryptoytosec.info, SmartAsset.com, FTX.US and FDICCrypto.com to stop making misleading statements about FDIC deposit insurance and implement corrective measures. FDIC deposit insurance protects customers in the unlikely event of the failure of an FDIC-insured bank. In...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Undeterred by an SEC probe, the exchange launches a new utility token before the merge. As the crypto world prepares for the Ethereum merge next month, popular crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the launch of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. Coinbase will add support for...
CoinDesk
Crypto Prices Are Fanned by Flawed Economics and Conspiracy Theories; CBDCs Are Immune: Bank of Finland Governor
The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says. "Some have joked that a central bank digital currency is 'a solution looking for...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 24, 2022: Rates inch higher
Mortgage rates have been on the rise for three consecutive days across most loan types. For its part, the flagship 30-year average has climbed more than three-tenths of a percentage point since Friday, pushing it further above the 6% mark. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investopedia
IRS Announces Penalty Relief for Certain 2019 and 2020 Returns
Most people and businesses who file (or filed) certain 2019 or 2020 tax returns late are going to receive penalty relief in the form of refunds or abatements from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Even if you already paid those penalties, the IRS intends to issue refunds or credits. The agency says nearly 1.6 million taxpayers will automatically receive more than $1.2 billion in payments by the end of September.
cryptobriefing.com
“You Need to Resign”: Crypto Fans Slam Gensler’s Regulation Comments
SEC chair Gary Gensler has discussed how he thinks the digital assets market should be regulated like other capital markets in a new op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. Gensler referenced BlockFi and other crypto lenders that collapsed in the recent market crash, saying that investors need protections when they enter the market.
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to Go Public Via $885 Million SPAC Deal
The market crash has not deterred Bitcoin Depot from going public, CEO said. Popular cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin Depot is reportedly planning to become a publicly-traded company through a partnership with SPAC GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. A special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a public company established to merge or...
cryptoglobe.com
127-Year Bank Partners With Bakkt to Allow Its Customers to Trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
On Wednesday (August 24), digital assets platform Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it had partnered with 127-year-old U.S.-based Sullivan Bank to allow latter to offer — via Bakkt® Crypto Connect — a crypto trading service to its customers. Here is Sullivan Bank’s overview of its...
zycrypto.com
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
Banks, crypto lobby clash with lawmakers over Fed digital dollar
A bipartisan campaign is underway to push the Federal Reserve to launch a digital dollar — a crypto-friendly breakthrough that could transform payment systems, big banks and the virtual asset industry itself. But as lawmakers and the Biden administration position the potential central bank digital currency as a key...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
cryptoslate.com
Binance helping Philippines on crypto regulation despite contentions with SEC
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned users in early August against investing with Binance but despite their contentious relationship, the exchange is now helping the Philippines government formulate crypto regulations, according to a report by inquirer.net. The Committee on banks, financial institutions, and currencies chaired by Senator Mark...
investing.com
iTrustCapital Sees 200% Increase In Crypto IRA Transactions In 12 Months
ITrustCapital, a U.S.-based software platform used for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through individual retirement accounts (IRAs), has reported $6 billion in total transaction volume, marking a 200% increase in the last 12 months. Commenting on the company’s progress, chief strategy officer Kevin Maloney said, “Despite the crypto bear market in...
Largest U.S. Bitcoin ATM provider wants to go public—with an $885 million SPAC
Bitcoin ATM company Bitcoin Depot said it plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in 2023. Bitcoin Depot, the largest U.S. provider of Bitcoin ATMs, announced Thursday that it plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in an $885 million deal.
CoinDesk
Cboe Digital Markets Names Jump Crypto, Robinhood and DRW Among Expected Equity Partners
The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has named a cohort of trading heavyweights expected to be equity partners in its revamped cryptocurrency-facing division, Cboe Digital Markets, which includes the likes of Jump Crypto, Robinhood and high speed trading firm DRW. Cboe Digital Markets, which is being formed following the acquisition...
Comments / 0