Cincy Jungle
NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule
The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
Cincy Jungle
Jesse Bates reports to Bengals camp this morning
Just saw a report that Jesse Bates reported to Bengals camp this morning. Reported by Kelsey Conway of the Cincinati Enquirer. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates reported to the team's facility on Tuesday morning, according to a source. Bates, 25, opted not to sign his franchise tag and report for...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Cordell Volson goes the distance vs. Giants
One team went to the Super Bowl last year. The other won four games. Guess which team played their starters in a preseason matchup. The Cincinnati Bengals did find themselves with a lead over the New York Giants at the end of the first half, but it was the home team that came out on top two quarters later. Some rookies for the Bengals took part in the entire game, and one in particular had the entire city of Cincinnati watching his every move.
Cincy Jungle
Aaron Donald unlikely to be suspended for swinging helmet at Bengals; should he be?
Pretty everyone and their grandma saw some sort of skirmish coming between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams this week. Between a pair of joint practices and Saturday’s preseason game, something bad was bound to happen between the two tams that just had a very hard-fought and emotional Super Bowl LVI clash earlier this year.
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins vs. Leonard Floyd fight ends Bengals vs. Rams practice
For now, it does not appear Rams star Aaron Donald is in danger of being hit with an NFL suspension, even though he clearly swung helmets at players during today’s melee. It took two practices, but some skirmishes finally ensued between during the Cincinnati Bengals joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, and right tackle La’el Collins was right in the thick of it.
Cincy Jungle
ESPN’s NFL Quarterback Council ranks Joe Burrow highly going into 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals were fortunate to have their worst season when it earned them the ability to draft quarterback Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent two seasons as an NFL quarterback. One of those he suffered an ACL injury, and the other he spent the early part of the season miraculously returning from that injury.
Cincy Jungle
Jessie Bates talks return to Bengals, playing in Week 1, and more
A day after making his official return to the Cincinnati Bengals and signed his franchise tender, safety Jessie Bates III sat in front of the microphone and unpacked months of thoughts. While he said he doesn’t know why he chose this week to come back, he had a simple answer...
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Mike Watts joins the show!
We getting oh-so-close to the kickoff of the regular season, as the Bengals’ preseason finale against the Rams is next on the horizon. Some good news has occurred already this week, with Jessie Bates returning to work on Tuesday. To break down the sights and sounds of the preseason,...
Cincy Jungle
Solomon Wilcots has the formula for Bengals to avoid Super Bowl hangover
It’s never easy to get to the Super Bowl. Ask any coach or player from the NFL, past or present, and they’ll tell you the same. What’s even harder is getting back there again—either once, or even regularly. Topping that list of difficulty seems to side with the losing team of the big game, as “hangovers” tend to take place for one reason or another.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/24): Solomon Wilcots gets behind Cordell Volson at left guard
Re-signed S Jessie Bates. Bates, a fifth-year veteran who was named the team's designated franchise player on March 7, signed the one-year tender for the 2022 season. He originally was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has started each of his 63 games played in four seasons for Cincinnati, totaling 406 tackles (287 solo), 10 INTs, 35 PDs, two FFs and two FRs. Bates was a team captain in 2021 and had 20 tackles (11 solo), two INTs and six PDs in the postseason to help lead the Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl LVI. He will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. While on that list, Bates will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks, though he can be activated at any time.
Cincy Jungle
The good, the bad and the ugly from Bengals - Giants preseason clash
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a tough one against the New York Giants Sunday night, getting them to a rough 0-2 start to the preseason. They’re working out the kinks with a combination of rookies, backups and role players and have just one more curtain call before the regular season.
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Cordell Volson looking like the starter
The Cincinnati Bengals went all the way to the Super Bowl last season despite poor play along the offensive line, but this offseason, they decided to do something about it. They gave the right side a complete makeover, adding tackle La’el Collins, guard Alex Cappa, and center Ted Karras in free agency. They also return their best lineman, Jonah Williams, at left tackle. That only leaves one slot in question: left guard.
Cincy Jungle
Jessie Bates ends holdout, returns to Bengals’ facilities
Jessie Bates has finally returned to the Cincinnati Bengals. A day before the team starts joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, Bates made his long-awaited arrival to the Bengals’ facilities. Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com had it first. Linebacker Germaine Pratt posted a video of Bates in the locker...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor gives update on injuries and the left guard battle
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set for their preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and the two sides will hold joint practices this week. Like the first two preseason games, most of the starters won’t play this week, though some would be out regardless due to injury. On...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Rams time, TV channel, online stream, radio, rosters and more
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams get to have a rematch of Super Bowl. Okay, so a preseason game is a far cry from the intensity that you would see in a Super Bowl. We probably won’t even see many (if any) of the players from that game even appear in this one.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Tailgating: What to know and where to go
If you’re a Cincinnati Bengals fan headed to Paul Brown Paycor Stadium (that’s going to take some getting used to), you will definitely want to check out the still-growing tailgate scene before heading in to your seats. If you’re new to it, let’s get you up to speed on what you can expect.
Cincy Jungle
Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth weighs in on Thad Moss’ block
As the debate continued Monday over Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss’ controversial block in Sunday night’s preseason game continued, Bengals fans saw a familiar face come to the support of Moss. Former left tackle and unquestioned leader of the Bengals locker rooms of the 2010’s Andrew Whitworth...
