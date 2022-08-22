Re-signed S Jessie Bates. Bates, a fifth-year veteran who was named the team's designated franchise player on March 7, signed the one-year tender for the 2022 season. He originally was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has started each of his 63 games played in four seasons for Cincinnati, totaling 406 tackles (287 solo), 10 INTs, 35 PDs, two FFs and two FRs. Bates was a team captain in 2021 and had 20 tackles (11 solo), two INTs and six PDs in the postseason to help lead the Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl LVI. He will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. While on that list, Bates will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks, though he can be activated at any time.

