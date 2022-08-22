ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Revolver’ Confirmed as Next Beatles Album to Get Deluxe Treatment and Remix

The suspense over which album by the Beatles might be next in line to get a remix and bonus-filled boxed-set treatment is over: It’s officially “Revolver.” Apple Corps and Universal Music have confirmed that a deluxe celebration of the 1966 release — which, like the Beatle boxes that have preceded it, will include a Giles Martin remix — is in the pipeline for this fall. An official announcement of the project is not expected to come until some time in September, at which point details about the deluxe package’s contents and a release date will be forthcoming. “Revolver” had been widely speculated...
