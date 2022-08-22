Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Raymond Garza Killed in Train Collision on Avenue 424 [Tulare County, CA]
Car Crash near Nebraska Avenue Left One Dead and One Injured. The incident happened on August 20th, just after 2:00 a.m.,. According to the California Highway Patrol, they started receiving reports just after 2:00 a.m., on Avenue 424, just outside of the city of Dinuba. According to reports, Garza was...
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.
KMPH.com
Traffic Alert: Car fire on Hwy 41 near Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News received word of a car on fire on Hwy. 41 before Coarsegold. The car was burning in the northbound lane near Road 200. The driver was able to get out safely and fortunately, the fire did not spread to the brush along the highway.
KMJ
Two Arrested After Leading Police On Wild Chase From Reedley To Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after they led Reedley Police on a chase that went on from Reedley to Fresno. Reedley Police Department answered a call to Wells Fargo Bank where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Police went...
KMJ
Woman Picking Kid Up From School Tests 4 Times Over DUI Limit Following Hit-and-Run
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis woman is accused of committing a hit-and-run after drunkenly picking her kid up from school. Clovis Police say the call about the hit-and-run came in a little before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a driver side-swiped their car in front of a school near Bullard and Helm in Clovis.
Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of M Street and 25th Street for a report of a car crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist […]
KMPH.com
Clovis Police arrest Fresno man for multiple overnight thefts, prowling, and stolen cars
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail after Fresno Police arrested him for grand theft auto, theft, and prowling. The suspect is 34-year-old Alexander Valdez. On the morning of August 24, detectives with Clovis Police served a search warrant at Valdez' home...
Lake County News
CHP canine team seizes 500 pounds of methamphetamine in Central Valley traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. – In one of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol Central Division canine team, a CHP canine officer seized 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and arrested two suspects on several drug charges in Bakersfield last week. The bust came on the heels of two...
Clovis mom arrested for DUI crash after picking up her child at school
Police say the woman drove drunk to pick up her child at a Clovis Unified school with a BAC level of over 4 times the legal limit.
Gunfire ends with death of 31-year-old Huron woman
Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Merced
A 59-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Merced on Monday evening.
Highway 41/180 connector ramp to be shut down every night through mid-November
Construction crews will be replacing the metal guard rail on the left side of the connector between Westbound 180 and Northbound 41 in Fresno with a concrete barrier.
Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
Family still searching for 22-year-old Fresno County woman last seen 2 weeks ago
The family of a Selma woman who's been missing for two weeks is desperately searching for answers.
yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
Woman killed after gun goes off inside vehicle in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot. […]
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Dinuba family mourns 29-year-old killed in stationary train crash
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family in Dinuba is mourning the loss of their loved one, 29-year-old Raymond Garza, after he was killed in a car accident just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. “It’s like a dream, it doesn’t feel real. He’s going to be missed” said Elsa Gonzales. “At five o’clock in the morning […]
