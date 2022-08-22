Read full article on original website
Fort Ontario Hosts Civil War Living History and Recruiting Weekend
The sights, sounds and smells of garrison life during the Civil War will be come back to life this weekend at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Members of the re-created 12th U.S. Infantry Regiment, Company A will conduct living history demonstrations and recruit new members inside the old stone fort from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Regular admission will be charged.
Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund
The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. “Each of our...
Former Beloved Summer Camp on Lake Oneida Northshore Reopens as Destination Lodging Offering Magical Nature Experiences
The land surrounding Vanderkamp Lake has always held a special place in the hearts of those who have visited. For many Oswego county residents who stayed there as campers and counselors, Vanderkamp is remembered fondly as the place where they spent their summers swimming on sandy beaches and exploring wildlife while hiking its many trails. But the property’s future had been in doubt after the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made the difficult decision in 2020 to close Vanderkamp and put its land up for sale. This is when local property development company, Commonspace Inc., saw an opportunity to expand their business and fulfill the lifelong dream of the company’s founders.
Platte Farm Joins OCO Cancer Prevention in Action Program in Promoting Sun Safety
It’s a beautiful day and Rudy Walthert, owner of Platte Farm in Mexico, is ready to go outside to work for several hours in the bright sunshine. While applying sunscreen for recreational activities may be routine, applying sunscreen when headed out to work may not be a priority…but it should be.
Anthony Patrick Mangano – August 24, 2022
Anthony Patrick Mangano, 80, a resident of East Seneca Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego. Tony was born in Oswego, the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (Cira) Mangano. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement,...
William J. Ritchie – August 21, 2022
William “Billy” J. Ritchie; 72; of Fulton passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a short illness. Mr. Ritchie was born in Fulton, NY to the late Eva (Brown) and James Ritchie. He has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of his adult life.
Multi-Organ Blood Analysis Schedule for September
The Multi-organ Blood Analysis will be held at participating Oswego Health Lab Draw Stations throughout Oswego County during September. For only $45, you will receive a test that regularly costs more than $761 as a way to improve your and your family's health! For an additional charge, we can run PSA and Vitamin D tests. Optional $20 PSA test is available for men. The optional $20 Vitamin D test is available for anyone. Remember a 12 hour fast is required.
Meet the Author – Ermine Cunningham Launches New Book Sept. 18th
Former Syracuse resident Ermine Cunningham will be in town to launch her new book and is inviting everyone to Seven Acres Alpaca Farm on September 18th for a “Meet the Author” (and the Alpaca) afternoon of conversation and goodies. Ermine postponed her longtime fantasy of “Humor Writing with...
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
EEE and West Nile Viruses Found in Palermo and West Monroe
The Oswego County Health Department reported Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of Palermo, and West Nile virus (WNV) was found in one pool at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe. Both samples of mosquitoes were collected last...
Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck Big Hit at Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including chicken riggies and Texas hots, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament. “The...
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic to Open Classic Weekend Sept. 1st
The official start to Budweiser Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway will take place on Thursday, September 1 at the Bullring, Oswego Kartway, with the running of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic. The Thursday night contest will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire. Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.
Adopt A Pet Today: Plum, A Sweet Girl
Meet this sweet girl named Plum. This young girl (about a year old) is currently spayed, vaccinated, tested, and ready for her forever home. She will need someone to show her the ropes of living in a home. She doesnt seem to like the company of other furry friends so we recommend her going into a home all by herself. If you are interested in adopting Plum or any of the animals we have please contact us by email for an adoption application.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
2 killed in crash on Thruway in Genesee County
The NYS Thruway Authority says the accident occurred on I-90 westbound between exits 48 and 48A in Pembroke.
Two occupied houses shot overnight, RPD says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate house shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first one took place on Thurston Road near Roxborough Road at around 12:48 a.m. Officers say the occupied house was struck multiple times. The RPD says the two adult occupants were not injured during the […]
